Brendan Cole has criticised Vito Coppola and Carlos Gu’s Strictly Come Dancing routine as unsuitable for family viewing.

Brendan, who left Strictly’s professional line-up in 2018, shared his objections in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He also defended fellow former professional James Jordan, who had also criticised the performance over the weekend.

James shared on X: “After watching the Strictly results tonight, I couldn’t help thinking the pro performance was less about dance and more about the two men dancing sexually with each other and I’m not sure that’s the brief for a family programme.”

Brendan Cole has come forward and slammed last weekend’s Strictly dance after James Jordan did (Credit: YouTube)

Brendan Cole slams Strictly same-sex dance for being ‘sexualised’

Brendan agreed with some of James’ comments and said: “If they hadn’t sexualised it, it would have been fine. You’ve got to think it’s a family show and you’ve got children watching it.”

He also addressed the significance of the partnership: “The fact it was a same-sex performance is irrelevant”.

Explaining his objection, he continued: “I don’t want to see two men making out on the floor, and I don’t want to see two women making out on the floor.”

Discussing what he wanted from dance, he added: “Dance is art, and the beauty of art is where everybody can appreciate it.”

Brendan defended James’s right to express a view: “I would rather have an opinion that is questioned than have no opinion at all.”

Same-sex partnerships also featured among this series’ celebrity contestants. Bethany Antonia partnered Nancy Xu in a female same-sex pairing.

Vito and Carlos performed in a romantasy-inspired group number (Credit: BBC)

Vito and Carlos’s fantasy-inspired Strictly dance

The romantasy-inspired group number opened with Vito reading a novel at a bus stop.

He then entered a mythical world, where Carlos played the protagonist of the book he was reading.

The performance was set to Kylie Minogue’s Can’t Get You Out of My Head, with Alan Cumming narrating its opening.

Read more: James Jordan enjoys lavish night out with glamorous Russian dancer after ex-wife Ola addresses cheating claims

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