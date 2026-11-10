James Jordan enjoys lavish night out with glamorous Russian dancer after ex-wife Ola addresses cheating claims

James Jordan has been pictured arriving at a London hotel with Polina Mayer amid disputed claims about their romance.

The photos have emerged after his ex-wife broke her silence on claims that he had been having an affair.

The 48-year-old stayed at the five-star Kimpton Fitzroy, where rooms cost £400 a night, Daily Mail reports.

However, James denies allegations that their romance began before his separation from Ola.

His spokesperson told ED!: “James and Polina have grown closer in recent weeks since separating from their respective partners.”

Those close to James also maintain that their romance started only after both had separated from their partners.

James and Ola announced their split in August (Credit: Splashnews.com)

James Jordan and Polina Mayer’s evening after their show

James and Polina’s hotel visit followed their Saturday performance in Guildford, Surrey.

Both dressed in black for the evening, when they also stopped for drinks after their performance. They later travelled by car to the hotel and smoked cigarettes during the evening.

Polina regularly partners James on The Legends in Vegas: After Hours tour. The production also features Brendan Cole, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

She is a professional champion dancer and teaches at AURA Dance Studios in Solihull, in the West Midlands.

James and Polina have shared dance videos on their social media accounts, including footage of rehearsals for the tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Legends in Vegas: After Hours (@legendsdancefloor)

‘I’m utterly devastated’

Ola, 44, said James moved out of their family home in June.

The couple announced their separation in August, following 22 years of marriage and 26 years together.

They began dating in 1999 and married in 2003. They first met in Blackpool as dance partners, before their professional partnership developed into a relationship.

Both joined Strictly Come Dancing as professional dancers for its fourth series in 2006.

Speaking out on claims that her husband had been having an affair, Ola told HELLO!: “As a woman you know these things in your gut but now my worst fears have been confirmed, I’m utterly devastated.”

She continued: “I’ve not just lost my husband – I’ve lost my best friend and my business partner all in one go.

“It’s difficult for me to describe what happened between us because this wasn’t my decision. It came as a shock to me. These things often build up over a period of time and are not straightforward.”

James separately told HELLO! that they remained committed to co-parenting their daughter and putting her best interests first. He said they would continue working together to ensure her happiness.

Read more: James Jordan shares heartbreaking update as he reveals how he’s coping following Ola split: ‘I’m not looking for sympathy’

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