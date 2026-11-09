Bob Harris has revealed he is struggling with the mounting side effects of his cancer treatment.

The 80-year-old shared his update on Instagram on Sunday. He posted a selfie alongside photographs showing cannulas in both arms.

Bob stepped down from his Radio 2 shows in June because of his health, after a 56-year broadcasting career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

Bob Harris describes toll of cancer treatment

Radio legend Bob said his latest session was the third in this phase of treatment and his seventh overall. He explained that the side effects were building with each treatment, leaving him feeling unwell.

Describing the emotional toll, he wrote: “I am genuinely struggling at the moment. My emotions are all over the place. It’s a rollercoaster.”

In the comment section, fans offered their support to Bob. One person said: “Stay strong and let yourself rest.”

Another wrote: “Love to you Bob! You’ve got this!!”

Someone else added: “So sorry to hear you have been feeling unwell due to treatment Bob. But I know how strong-minded and positive you have to be to keep going.”

The presenter is resting at home, where a weekend with family helped lift his spirits. His daughter Charlie and her family were among those who spent time with him.

Bob expressed gratitude for the love surrounding him and said he was focusing on the longer-term benefits of treatment.

His Radio 2 programmes included Radio 2 Country and Sounds of the 70s. Before stepping away, he had spent more than 50 years broadcasting with the BBC.

He received an OBE for services to broadcasting in 2011.

Bob Harris has been keeping his fans updated with his cancer treatment journey (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Bob Harris shares family, podcast and concert plans

An International Broadcaster of the Year Award is among the milestones Bob is looking forward to.

His daughter Flo Myerscough-Harris and son Dylan Myerscough-Harris will travel to Nashville at the end of the week. They will collect the award on his behalf, with Bob expressing his pride in them.

He also plans to record more Back Garden Cricket Club podcast episodes with Jon Briggs this week. Five episodes are already available, and he said the reviews so far had been very positive.

Read more: Bob Harris announces ‘fantastic news’ with fans amid cancer

Meanwhile, Bob is preparing for his Stand By Me concerts at the Royal Albert Hall. He said he would publish a playlist for those shows in the coming days.

Music featured in his update, too, with a Brothers Osborne track accompanying the post. He said the lyrics resonated with him and offered encouragement to others facing challenges.

His message urged people to keep going and bring kindness, joy and love into their own lives and others’.

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