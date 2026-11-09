Joe Biden is reducing his book tour appearances as he continues treatment for cancer.

The 83-year-old announced the change in a Sunday post on X. He thanked people for their prayers and good wishes, while promising to keep fighting.

His update follows his prostate cancer diagnosis, announced months after leaving the White House in January 2025.

Biden has issued an update on his cancer battle (Credit: Cover Images)

Joe Biden explains reduced book tour plans amid cancer battle

Joe had planned more conversations about Promise me, America, but said he would now manage fewer appearances.

Explaining how his health affects him, he wrote: “Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down.”

He added that he wouldn’t “be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves.”

He also said his doctors were encouraged by the way he had responded to treatment.

The former president went public with his diagnosis in May 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

Joe Biden’s family have discussed his health

In August, his son Hunter Biden told the BBC that the cancer had spread, including into his bones.

Hunter described his father’s condition as painful and debilitating, and spoke about the difficulty of watching him experience it.

Former first lady Jill Biden has also discussed her husband’s health in an earlier interview with the broadcaster. She said she expected Joe to live with cancer for the rest of his life.

According to the report, the former president has undergone radiation therapy and hormone treatment for aggressive prostate cancer. His office also disclosed last year that he had surgery to remove cancerous skin cells.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden)

When is Joe Biden’s memoir released?

Promise Me, America is due out on November 17.

The book looks back over Joe’s four years in the White House and the reasoning behind his decisions.

In his post, he said its central message concerned his faith in Americans, democracy and self-government.

Publisher Hachette Book Group says it covers his campaign, presidency and decision to seek another term.

It also examines his decision to leave the presidential race in summer 2024, according to the publisher.

Hachette describes the account as addressing the personal difficulty of abandoning that campaign in favour of his party and country.

Joe suspended his re-election bid and endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, after pressure to step aside.

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