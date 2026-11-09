Bruce Willis has ‘declined a lot mentally’ amid his frontotemporal dementia battle

Bruce Willis has reportedly declined “a lot mentally” amid his frontotemporal dementia.

A source shared the observations about the 71-year-old with the Daily Mail. His wife Emma Heming Willis has previously spoken about experiencing ongoing grief as his illness brings gradual changes.

What the source said about Bruce Willis

Speaking to the publication, a source claimed that Bruce has “declined a lot mentally” and is “living in his own world”. They also added that he is unaware of his own mental decline.

“But if you look at him, he appears like a healthy middle-aged man,” they said.

Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 (Credit: Splash News)

The source added that Bruce’s friends “don’t come around all that much anymore”, adding that it’s the nature of show business.

ED! has contacted Bruce’s representatives for comment.

Emma Heming Willis on Bruce’s understanding of dementia

Emma has offered her own account of how Bruce experiences his condition.

Speaking on Cameron Rogers’ Conversations with Cam podcast, she said he had not understood that he had dementia.

She explained that she did not see this as denial. Instead, she described it as his brain’s way of adapting.

Emma said she was glad he did not know about the diagnosis. She also said he still recognised those around him.

Her earlier comments about grief described the difficulty of gradual loss while Bruce remained physically present.

She has also discussed the challenges of communicating with Bruce and responding to questions about his health.

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Bruce Willis’ diagnosis and family support

Bruce retired from acting in 2022 following an aphasia diagnosis. The condition affects a person’s ability to understand or formulate language.

His frontotemporal dementia diagnosis was announced the following year.

In an earlier update, Emma described how Bruce’s childhood stutter had returned among the early warning signs.

Bruce had been living separately with a full-time care team, while Emma looked after their two daughters.

Emma has also written a book about caregiving and launched a fund supporting frontotemporal dementia awareness and research.

His daughter Rumer has previously spoken about the family’s close bond. During a Loose Women appearance, she described how they supported one another through his illness.

She also expressed gratitude for the family’s supportive relationships following her parents’ divorce.

Read more: Dementia-stricken Bruce Willis, 71, appears in rare new snapshot with daughter as fan declares: ‘What a touching photo’

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