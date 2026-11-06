Kim Kardashian has learned she has a hiatal hernia in a new health update as her mum Kris Jenner expressed concerns.

The update appears in a preview following the November 5 episode of The Kardashians.

The 46-year-old has opened up about doctors finding irregularities in her oesophagus. Kim revealed her oesophagitis diagnosis publicly on the show.

Speaking in the latest episode, Kim said: “I’m hopeful. It is what it is. They’re either gonna say, ‘Hey, the irregularities have not gone away from the medication and you need to have a piece of your oesophagus removed.’ Or, they’re gonna say, ‘The medication worked and you don’t need the procedure and just continue on this medication’.”

Kim Kardashian learns she has a hiatal hernia

In a preview for the next episode, Kim learns about another diagnosis during a conversation with her doctor.

On hearing she has a hiatal hernia, she says: “My dad had that.”

According to Mayo Clinic, a hiatal hernia occurs when the upper stomach pushes through the diaphragm. The diaphragm is the muscle separating the abdomen from the chest.

Oesophagitis involves inflammation of the tissue lining the oesophagus, causing swelling and irritation.

Kim’s health ordeal is shown on the programme (Credit: Hulu / YouTube)

Kris Jenner opens up about fears for Kim Kardashian

During the November 5 episode, Kris accompanied Kim to a medical appointment.

Speaking in a confessional, she described the situation as “really stressful”.

Kim’s father died from oesophageal cancer in 2003, just eight weeks after his diagnosis.

“So of course I’m scared. I don’t want to tell her I’m scared, but it’s very worrisome. We just pray for the best,” Kris said.

Kim has also spoken about how her father’s medical history has affected her response to her own health problems.

She previously described feeling unwell and experiencing throat pain, but said she had told few people about her symptoms.

Kim Kardashian has been open about her health struggles (Credit: IPA / SplashNews.com)

Kim Kardashian’s treatment on The Kardashians

Kim’s oesophagitis diagnosis was revealed in September, in the trailer for season 8 of The Kardashians.

During the November 5 episode, Kim also said her father Robert had gastro-oesophageal reflux disease. It is commonly called GERD.

At her appointment, Kim explained that her doctor was also checking for a possible pre-cancerous condition. Kim described two potential next steps, depending on the findings.

If medication has worked, she could continue taking it without needing the procedure. If the irregularities remain, she said she may need part of her oesophagus removed.

“Obviously, I don’t want surgery, but I’ll do whatever’s necessary,” she said.

She also said she is hopeful while waiting to hear which course of treatment doctors recommend.

Read more: Kourtney Kardashian addresses claims her marriage to husband Travis Barker is over

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Thursdays on Hulu.

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