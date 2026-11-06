Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares huge pregnancy update in wholesome post

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has revealed she is just one week away from her due date for baby number three.

The 35-year-old posted a hospital-bag packing video on Instagram yesterday (Nov 5).

The former Little Mix singer is expecting her third child with footballer husband Andre Gray. The pair already share twin daughters.

As of this writing, neither Leigh-Anne nor Andre have confirmed their names.

Leigh-Anne said she is due to give birth in one week (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares her baby countdown

Her latest post follows an October 20 update, when she said she was three weeks from her due date. At that point, Leigh-Anne was resting in bed and said her body needed it.

Her earlier October post also combined a baby update with news about her music. She was promoting Clickbait, from the deluxe edition of her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To.

This time, she was getting things ready for the hospital, sitting on the floor and folding baby clothes.

Leigh-Anne kept the caption light as she acknowledged how late she had left the packing. She wrote: “I am cutting it fine though! 1 week to go guys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray’s growing family

Leigh-Anne announced her third pregnancy in July, with Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall sending congratulations.

In September, she spoke about her fluctuating emotions and hormones while juggling pregnancy with a busy life. She later marked her 35th birthday with a seaside family getaway in early October.

Earlier in October, she also challenged criticism of showing her bump in an Instagram video.

She and Andre already share twin daughters, who were born in 2021. The couple have kept their children’s identities and faces private to protect them from social media toxicity.

Leigh-Anne and Andre married in Jamaica in 2023, following a proposal during lockdown.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock reveals which banishment made her ‘angry’: ‘I knew she wasn’t a Traitor!’

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