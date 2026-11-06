Resurfaced Russell Brand tweet sees actor ‘predict his downfall’ after being found guilty of rape

Russell Brand’s 2024 election tweet has resurfaced after his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

Many linked its November 5 reference to the verdict date two years later.

A tweet Russell shared in 2024 has resurfaced after his conviction for rape and sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand court verdicts following rape trial

The verdicts followed Russell’s trial at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

They covered one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Sentencing is due on Monday (November 9).

The case involved six women and concerned alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. However, Russell had denied every allegation against him.

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor has reportedly been warned to expect a lengthy prison term.

Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy spoke after the verdicts. He credited the women who came forward, praising their courage, resilience and determination.

Russell has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The officer said their bravery had made the outcome possible. He also said fame or power did not place anyone above the law.

He linked Brand’s growing public profile to what he described as an increasing sense of entitlement.

The world is never going to be the same after November 5th. — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) October 21, 2024

What Russell Brand’s 2024 tweet said

Since Russell was found guilty, his October 2024 post, which concerned the forthcoming US presidential election, has resurfaced.

It read: “The world is never going to be the same after November 5th.”

Russell had endorsed Donald Trump during that campaign. On his podcast, Stay Free with Russell Brand, he encouraged Americans to vote for him.

His political interests had previously leaned left. He later reinvented himself as a wellness figure and embraced right-wing talking points and conspiracy theories in his public commentary.

Russell appeared at Mar-a-Lago in February 2025. There, he received the Global Defender of Freedom award and praised Trump’s position on free speech.

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