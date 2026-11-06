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Holly Willoughby looked incredible in a black blazer dress as she attended the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards.

The 45-year-old also joined husband Dan Baldwin at the celebration. The ceremony took place at Claridge’s in London on Thursday, November 5.

Holly wore a black blazer dress for the occasion, while Dan opted for a black suit.

Also in attendance was Cat Deeley, who took over Holly’s This Morning role. Cat wore a cream gown and a bold red lip for the awards.

Holly Willoughby stunned in a black blazer dress for the ceremony (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Holly Willoughby stuns in black dress for awards

Before arriving at Claridge’s, Holly had shared the soundtrack to her preparations on Instagram.

She explained that she had listened to George Michael’s Faith tour setlist while getting ready for the evening.

That choice marked the tour film’s release the following day. She ended her post with: “Now time to celebrate some incredible women!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

For the Harper’s Bazaar event, Holly wore a low-cut mini blazer dress from L’AGENCE.

She paired it with black shoes by Italian maker Malone Souliers, adding gold jewellery and a black clutch.

Fans gushed over Holly’s look. One person commented on her Instagram post: “Absolute perfection.”

Another wrote: “Wow, you look beautiful Holly. Perfect look.”

Someone else said: “Absolutely gorgeous… looking fabulous.”

Claudia won the Television Icon award on Thursday night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Claudia Winkleman honoured at Harper’s Bazaar Awards

Elsewhere, TV presenter Claudia Winkleman attended the ceremony. The evening brought recognition for her television career.

She received the Television Icon award for her presenting success on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing.

Claudia chose a black and grey suit for her appearance on the event’s black carpet.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘couldn’t say no’ to shock This Morning return: ‘She really does miss the show’

The event’s remit stretches beyond television and film, celebrating women’s achievements in fashion, art, sport, literature and culture.

Harper’s Bazaar UK editor-in-chief Lydia Slater said the awards recognise women helping to shape contemporary culture.

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