Vanessa Feltz has condemned John Lewis’s Christmas advert over its portrayal of a grandmother and her grandchildren.

The presenter spoke to the Daily Mail while promoting an AXA UK campaign about cross-generational friendships.

The 2025 John Lewis Christmas advert also divided viewers, with Lorraine Kelly wanting a more traditional festive feel. That campaign focused on a father and son, using music to explore their relationship.

Some viewers found that film confusing or insufficiently festive. Others praised its emotional depth and found it moving.

Vanessa has fumed over this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad (Credit: YouTube)

Vanessa Feltz criticises John Lewis Christmas advert

For Vanessa, this year’s film gets something fundamental wrong about the festive season.

‘Everything about it is wrong, just terribly, grossly, awfully wrong. Everything,’ she said.

“The whole spirit of Christmas is missed. The relationship of a grandma and grandkids, which is absolutely central to my life, is completely abhorrent. It’s not what it should be,” she continued.

Vanessa, who has four grandchildren, criticised both the children’s manners and the parents’ behaviour.

She added: “The children are rude, the parents are passive and rude.”

She singled out a child shaking a card to check for money and questioned what the grandmother eventually bought.

Another objection involved Gloria breaking a Father Christmas ornament in a shop, then leaving without offering to pay.

Vanessa also filmed a reaction for her YouTube channel, At Home With Vanessa. Sharon Marshall, Isobel Webster and branding expert Marcel Knobil joined her to discuss the advert.

Piers Morgan also criticised the campaign, describing it as possibly the worst advert he had seen. He said it would discourage him from shopping at John Lewis.

Vanessa also reacted to the ad on her YouTube channel (Credit: YouTube)

What happens in John Lewis’s Gloria and Pickles advert

Gloria and Pickles ends with an affectionate hug after the grandmother transforms her home office for her grandchildren. The space features disco balls, lights and music.

Dame Kristin Scott Thomas plays Gloria in the three-minute film, while Paul Whitehouse voices her wooden dog, Pickles.

Gloria initially considers cash when the children show little interest in her treasured toy. Pickles comes to life and encourages her to make more effort, prompting a shopping trip.

John Lewis explains its Christmas campaign

John Lewis has defended the wider campaign amid criticism.

In a statement on X, the retailer acknowledged that choosing presents across generations can feel difficult. It described cash as the tempting, safe option when shoppers struggle to find the right gift.

The retailer said: “We hope Gloria’s story inspires everyone to back their instincts and choose something personal this Christmas.”

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