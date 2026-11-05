Zoe Ball reveals major health scare as she admits: ‘It’s been terrible recently’

Zoe Ball has revealed that panic attacks have returned after a long period without them in a health update.

The 55-year-old discussed her anxiety on Dig It with Zoe Ball and Jo Whiley, the podcast she co-hosts.

She also recalled a confrontation with a cyclist in London, who she said punched her car window.

Zoe has been suffering from panic attacks recently (Credit: YouTube)

Zoe Ball switches to decaf following health concerns

During her latest discussion with Jo, Zoe explained how difficult her anxiety had been recently.

“I have really bad anxiety and it’s been terrible recently,” she said.

She said the panic attacks had happened over the weekend, having not experienced them for a long time.

One change she has made is switching to decaf after her first coffee of the day. That means passing up another caffeinated cup, even when she fancies one.

Zoe said the change had helped her anxiety. However, she couldn’t pinpoint a reason for her symptoms returning, saying nothing in her life had changed.

Zoe previously spoke about getting support

This is not the first time Zoe has spoken publicly about anxiety and panic attacks.

In June, she became tearful during a Dig It discussion with Jo and mental health expert Owen O’Kane.

She described how her symptoms had affected her ability to work, including getting through a programme.

Her earlier difficulties began during grief after her mother’s death, with perimenopause making them worse. Zoe also spoke about finding support through medication and professional help.

Her mum, Julia, died from pancreatic cancer in April 2024.

Zoe later described experiencing an emotional breakdown following the loss, and said grief remained an ongoing process.

She took time away from her Radio 2 breakfast programme after her mother’s death.

She eventually left the breakfast slot in December 2024, choosing family life over the early starts. She later returned to Radio 2 with a Saturday afternoon show.

Zoe said a cyclist recently punched her car window (Credit: YouTube)

Zoe describes London road rage incident

She also recalled a confrontation with a cyclist in London, who she said punched her car window.

Zoe said she had been trying to navigate traffic coming from different directions when the incident happened.

According to her account, she was slowing down and moving over when the cyclist struck the glass.

She described the encounter as violent while discussing it with Jo. Zoe said she had been vigilant and aware of the traffic around her.

Read more: Zoe Ball shares jaw-dropping sex act confession after getting botox: ‘This might not make the podcast’

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.