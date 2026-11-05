Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood have teased marriage in a video outside Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel.

The TikTok clip shows the 38-year-old kissing Olivia on the cheek. The getaway was Olivia’s birthday present to Pete, who recently celebrated turning 38.

But visiting a wedding chapel does not establish that the couple actually tied the knot.

Wedding talk is nothing new for these two. Pete previously played down wedding plans in October, saying they were happy together.

At that point, he said they were not planning to marry soon. He also explained how their careers helped them understand the demands of being in the public eye.

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood posed outside Las Vegas’ Little White Wedding Chapel (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Pete Wicks and Olivia Attwood’s Vegas wedding tease

In the footage, Olivia suggested marrying if their video received a single like.

Pete went one step further in his reply.

“1 like? [Bleep] it, no likes. Let’s get married,” he said in the clip.

Las Vegas already featured in Olivia’s wedding wishes before this birthday trip.

Speaking on her podcast in March, she said she wanted her next wedding to take place in the city.

She also ruled out another hen do, explaining that her previous experience had put her off.

The couple’s relationship became public over the summer, when they shared holiday photographs from Ibiza on Instagram.

Before that announcement, Olivia had suggested she would not be the one to reveal the romance first. Pete then shared the Ibiza post.

Pete and Olivia have previously discussed marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Pete Wicks’ birthday gift had an emotional backstory

The Vegas getaway followed an emotional birthday surprise for Pete.

He became tearful while discussing Olivia’s gift on his Staying Relevant podcast. He explained that nobody had ever bought him a birthday present before.

For Olivia, sharing their relationship publicly has also meant deciding where to draw the line with followers.

Read more: Pete Wicks reveals he’s ditched drinking after making pact with Olivia Attwood

In September, she spoke about feeling guilty when she did not share everything with her three million followers.

She linked that feeling to her reality TV background. However, she also explained that she wanted to protect some privacy for the couple.

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