Stylish Danniella Westbrook, 53, teases new project with glam appearance: ‘Beautiful woman’

Actress Danniella Westbrook has been teasing a new project while showing off her glam appearance following her facial reconstruction surgery.

The soap star, who used to play Sam Mitchell in the BBC soap opera EastEnders, revealed in August that doctors planned to use parts of her ribs to support her nose for her next surgery.

In June, the 53-year-old revealed she had six more procedures planned over the next 18 months while appearing on Vanessa Feltz’s Channel 5 daytime show.

Just last month, Danniella showed off her transformation, sharing photos of herself one year apart and looking fantastic. And in a new update, she continues to look good in herself.

Danniella appeared on Vanessa Feltz’s daytime show to discuss her surgery plans (Credit: YouTube)

Danniella Westbrook is ‘camera-ready’ in new glam photos

In an Instagram upload shared yesterday (Nov 4), which you can view here, Danniella looked great in a pink, fluffy button-up cardigan.

She teamed the ensemble with high-waisted black jeans and accessorized with a matching belt that featured a buckle with the Louis Vuitton logo in gold.

Danniella sported her signature blonde locks down in waves and opted for black mascara and a glossy lip for her makeup.

In her caption, she teased new work, writing: “Camera ready thanks to @donnajaynemakeup. Ready to film with @fraserpenmanofficial, about to be hypnotised.”

In a follow-up post, Danniella revealed she and reality star Reiss Boyce had a private sitting with Britain’s Got Talent finalist Fraser Penman.

“I seriously thought I couldn’t be hypnotised. I couldn’t have been more wrong,” she said.

The date for the episode hasn’t yet been announced.

Danniella has a new project coming up (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Looking fabulous’

Danniella’s followers were especially complimentary about her look, with one user writing: “Looking good without a doubt.”

“You look fabulous Dan,” another person shared.

“You truly are one incredibly beautiful lady, Danniella,” a third remarked.

“Looking fabulous,” a fourth echoed.

“Beautiful woman,” a fifth added.

Read more: Danniella Westbrook ‘flawless and radiant’ as she gets dolled up for movie premiere following facial reconstruction surgery

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