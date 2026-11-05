‘Gorgeous’ Christine McGuinness ‘hot as judge’ in low-cut latex dress

TV star Christine McGuinness chose a latex dress for Wednesday’s gala performance of The Devil Wears Prada musical.

The 38-year-old model, who recently wore a show-stopping silver gown for a London boxing event, attended with her friend Will Njobvu, as seen in pap photos obtained by the MailOnline.

The occasion celebrated Teri Hatcher’s debut as formidable fashion editor Miranda Priestly, with Christine among the celebrity guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christine McGuinness (@mrscmcguinness)

Christine McGuinness wows in latex dress

Over on her Instagram page, Christine documented the shiny look with her 709,000 followers.

In a video upload, she showed off the low-cut latex number from all angles as she posed in front of a plain white wall and flashed her radiant smile.

Christine looked glam as she wore her long blonde locks up in a ponytail while keeping her nails short.

For her makeup, she opted for a glossy lip and black mascara and accessorized with small dangling earrings, a necklace, rings and a watch.

‘What a beautiful lady’

Her followers were especially reactive to the post, with one user writing: “Absolutely stunning.”

“Thats so you. Proper shiny,” another person shared.

“What can I say except wow, what a beautiful lady,” a third remarked.

“Hot As Fudge!!” a fourth said.

“You’re one truly beautiful and stunning lady Christine,” a fifth echoed.

Christine is no stranger to a glam moment (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Teri Hatcher joins The Devil Wears Prada musical

Teri has taken over from Vanessa Williams, who played Miranda from 2024 to 2026.

The Desperate Housewives actress previously shared her enthusiasm for the West End role in a casting statement.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining The Devil Wears Prada in the West End.”

Teri will play Miranda for a limited run through February 6, 2027.

Read more: Christine McGuinness shares surprising Paddy update after ex-husband’s ‘new relationship’: ‘We haven’t quite moved on’

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