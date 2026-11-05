James Blunt has lifted the lid on James Acaster’s dramatic Celebrity Traitors downfall, claiming the comedian faced a much tougher grilling than BBC viewers were shown.

Fans watched as James, 41, seemingly gave himself up during the explosive penultimate episode, admitting he was a Traitor after coming under suspicion over Ross Kemp’s murder in plain sight.

However, according to James Blunt, 52, there was much more to the confrontation than made it into the final cut. And the singer has now revealed just how intense things became.

Speaking to the BBC, he insisted that James Acaster’s apparent surrender wasn’t quite what it seemed.

James Blunt has shed light on what happened during James Acaster’s final interrogation on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

James Blunt sets record straight on James Acaster’s Celebrity Traitors exit

While it looked as though the comedian had simply admitted defeat, James Blunt says his fellow contestants had actually put him under serious pressure.

“He didn’t fall on his sword. That’s what you saw, that’s what you feel, but he didn’t,” the singer explained.

“You didn’t see the full extent of the interrogation. It was heavy in there and it was clear-cut. He was pinned to the post. We got him. We really, really got him.

“I think how that played out hasn’t really been revealed to you, but he didn’t just say, ‘Oh guys, you got me’.”

And it wasn’t just viewers who got a different impression of events.

The You’re Beautiful singer admitted he was taken aback by the way the programme had been put together when he finally watched it himself. He suggested the contestants were all “a victim to the edit”.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors filming ‘halted’ as James Acaster ‘reached breaking point in unseen moment’

James Acaster revealed he was a Traitor after finding himself in the spotlight during the penultimate episode’s Round Table (Credit: BBC)

How was James Acaster caught on Celebrity Traitors?

The comedian’s time in the castle unravelled when Michael Sheen raised suspicions about both him and Maya Jama during the penultimate Round Table.

Michael identified the pair as his leading suspects in Ross Kemp’s murder in plain sight. He also acknowledged that he had previously overlooked James because the comedian had managed to keep such a low profile.

With suspicion mounting, the Off Menu star admitted he had been recruited by the Traitors, despite originally hoping to play as a Faithful.

He maintained that he had done his best to support the Faithfuls throughout the game. But his explanation wasn’t enough to save him, with every remaining contestant voting for his banishment.

Reflecting on the experience in his exit interview, James said: “It was sprung on me, it was a surprise. But I was glad that they caught me.”

Who were the Celebrity Traitors 2026 winners?

It was ultimately Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft who emerged victorious as the Faithful winners of Celebrity Traitors series two.

The pair successfully eliminated Traitors Maya Jama and King Kenny before securing their victory.

But the road to winning wasn’t without casualties on their own side. Fellow Faithfuls James Blunt and Leigh-Anne Pinnock were also voted out along the way.

And judging by James Blunt’s latest comments, it seems there was plenty of drama during Celebrity Traitors that never reached our screens.

Celebrity Traitors 2026 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

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