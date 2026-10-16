The strict rules the Celebrity Traitors cast must follow while filming BBC show

The Celebrity Traitors cast reportedly have to follow a strict set of rules while filming the BBC hit. Restrictions said to apply even when they make phone calls or take breaks away from the cameras.

This year’s line-up features Maya Jama, Sebastian Croft, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Ross Kemp, among other famous faces.

According to researchers at Northerner, production rules reportedly govern everything from calls home and smoking breaks to the amount of alcohol contestants can consume.

The researchers also claim players could face hefty financial penalties if they break agreements designed to keep the show’s secrets under wraps.

The Celebrity Traitors cast are reportedly restricted from many things while filming the show (Credit: BBC)

The Celebrity Traitors rules mean breaks are supervised

Even something as simple as calling family or heading out for a cigarette reportedly comes with conditions.

Northerner says contestants are permitted to make occasional calls home, but must use a phone provided by production and have a chaperone present for the duration of the conversation.

Smoking and vaping breaks are also said to take place away from the cameras under the watch of a member of the production team.

The same supervision reportedly applies to contestants using nicotine pouches.

Alcohol is subject to its own restrictions, with production said to control access and impose limits on how much players can drink.

So, although viewers might spot contestants enjoying a glass of wine or a cocktail on screen, that doesn’t mean they can drink without limits.

Celebrity Traitors contestants reportedly cannot access outside news

Keeping the game fair also means limiting contestants’ access to information from the outside world.

According to Northerner, players are prevented from accessing news and social media while taking part, helping to avoid spoilers or giving anyone an unfair advantage.

Television is not an easy way around those restrictions, either. Contestants reportedly cannot freely use the remote control to flick between channels in search of updates.

Their personal mobile phones are also off limits, although production reportedly allows occasional calls home under supervision.

There is so much secrecy surrounding the show (Credit: BBC)

The secrecy rules are designed to protect the game

The show’s confidentiality rules are reportedly taken seriously, with Northerner claiming contestants could face financial penalties running into six figures if they breach their non-disclosure agreements.

According to the researchers, every contestant must sign an agreement. That is regardless of whether they are chosen to play as a Traitor or a Faithful.

The rules are intended to protect key details from being revealed before broadcast, including who wins the competition and the identities of the Traitors.

Players are free to challenge and accuse one another at the round table. However, those secretly working as Traitors must keep their roles hidden to stay in the game.

The researchers also suggest that limits on alcohol serve a practical purpose beyond protecting the show’s secrets. Keeping contestants alert can help them take part in challenges, follow discussions and make important decisions.

They add that excessive drinking could potentially lead a Traitor to reveal too much by accident. This puts their position at risk.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock reaches final as she drops huge clue

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

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