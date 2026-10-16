Celebrity Traitors fans ‘figure out’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock reaches final as she drops huge clue

Celebrity Traitors 2026 star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has left fans convinced she could reach the final after revealing a major music announcement that coincides with the show’s last episode.

The former Little Mix star is now pursuing a solo career, having released her debut album, My Ego Told Me To, in February.

Away from music, Leigh-Anne is competing on the hit BBC series alongside Maya Jama, Ross Kemp, Joanne McNally and Sebastian Croft. She is currently playing as a Faithful.

On Thursday night (October 15), Leigh-Anne survived another round of the game without being murdered or banished. Now, however, fans think her latest announcement could be a clue that she will still be there when the series reaches its conclusion.

Leigh-Anne is currently playing a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Traitors’ Leigh-Anne Pinnock sparks final theory

News broke yesterday that the Celebrity Traitors final will air on Friday, October 30. But that wasn’t the only announcement to get fans talking, as Leigh-Anne also confirmed that a deluxe edition of My Ego Told Me To will be released on the very same date.

“Surprise!! My Ego Told Me To Do A Fan Edition… so I did,” she wrote on Instagram.

“A special edition of my debut album to round off this era and say thank you for all the love and support you’ve shown me. It includes some of your fan favourites and two brand new tracks that I can’t wait for you to hear!” Leigh-Anne continued.

Given how tightly guarded the show’s results are, the release date has prompted speculation that the singer could have a place in the final after all.

Fans are convinced Leigh-Anne will make the final (Credit: BBC)

‘The timing is immaculate’

Fans were quick to point out the coincidence on social media.

“Its release coincides with the #CelebrityTraitors final on Friday October 30th,” one fan observed, adding the eyes emoji.

Another remarked: “The day of the #CelebrityTraitors final.”

A third was certain the date was no coincidence, posting: “Oh she definitely made it to the finale on #CelebrityTraitors the timing is immaculate, come on Leigh-Anne!!!!”

One viewer was equally convinced, replying: “YUPPPPPP.”

Who was banished on Celebrity Traitors last night?

Thursday’s episode saw Traitor Hannah Fry exposed at the round table, bringing her time on the show to an end.

With Hannah gone, the two remaining Traitors, Maya Jama and James Acaster, opted to recruit content creator King Kenny.

This meant they couldn’t murder another player.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock hits back at baby bump-shaming trolls: ‘Throw your dumb opinions out the window’

The Celebrity Traitors continues at 8pm on Thursdays and Fridays on BBC One.

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