Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock hits back at baby bump-shaming trolls: ‘Throw your dumb opinions out the window’

Celebrity Traitors star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has hit back at criticism of her bare baby bump while teasing new music.

In an Instagram video shared on Monday (Oct 12), she paired a defiant message with a preview of an upbeat track.

The 35-year-old Little Mix singer is expecting her third child with her husband, footballer Andre Gray. The couple are already parents to five-year-old twin daughters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh-Anne (@leighannepinnock)

Leigh-Anne Pinnock embraces her baby bump

In her latest upload, Leigh-Anne wore a blue striped bralette and matching shorts for the clip, filmed inside her walk-in wardrobe. Her bump was visible as she danced.

Text across the video addressed those uncomfortable with her showing her bump: “When embracing your baby bump makes people feel uncomfortable.”

She reinforced the message in her caption: “Throw your dumb opinions out the window… free the bump.”

The singer also sang along to the track, combining the music teaser with her message about criticism.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock shares third-trimester emotions

Last month, Leigh-Anne shared a more personal pregnancy update alongside a mirror selfie in a brown bikini.

She told Instagram followers she had reached her third trimester and felt the pregnancy was moving quickly. She also described fluctuating emotions and hormones while continuing to work.

Despite those ups and downs, she shared her excitement about welcoming the family’s newest arrival.

She wrote: “We’re just so excited to meet this lil bubba and go into our baby bubble!”

Leigh-Anne announced the pregnancy in July with a social media video filmed while she was recording in the studio.

Her former bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards both responded warmly to the news. Jade sent love to Leigh-Anne and her family, while Perrie left heart-eye emojis beneath the announcement.

Leigh-Anne is expecting her third child with husband Andre (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Leigh-Anne’s London Fashion Week appearance

The latest Instagram clip follows Leigh-Anne’s London Fashion Week appearance at the Di Petsa show.

She closed the designer’s spring/summer 2027 collection, named Holy Milk, at The Banking Hall.

Her catwalk outfit featured a white bralette and low-rise skirt, leaving her baby bump on display. As models in floral dresses lay at her feet, her top began spraying water.

Reports said there were audible gasps from the audience as the water sprayed across the runway.

Leigh-Anne turned in a circle and cradled her bump as the water reached the models around her.

She wore a gold necklace and different earrings, with her dark hair styled to look wet. Her styling also featured tears running down her face.

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