Lioness Millie Bright reveals gender of first baby: ‘A whole new reason to smile’

Millie Bright and boyfriend Tom Mitchell have revealed their first baby will be a boy. Their Instagram video captured the moment they shared the news, with blue confetti cannons signalling the result.

Rachel Daly and Marvin Humes were among those congratulating the couple beneath the post.

Millie announced her first pregnancy in September, sharing the news during an interview with Women’s Health. The couple spoke together about starting a family, with both expressing excitement at the news.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MitchxMillie (@mitchxmillie)

Millie Bright celebrates baby boy news

In the video, a romantic countryside walk featured alongside affectionate moments between the parents-to-be.

With Millie perched on his knee, Tom rubbed her bump. A babygrow also appeared, carrying a message about loving the baby’s daddy.

Millie shared her excitement about their growing family in the accompanying Instagram caption.

“A little more love, a little more us, and a whole new reason to smile,” she wrote.

“Our greatest adventure starts here.”

Millie and Tom Mitchell’s relationship

Tom made their relationship public in April, acknowledging how quickly things had developed between them. The pregnancy announcement followed around five months after they started dating.

The pair discussed becoming parents together during their Women’s Health interview.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s exciting to bring another life into the world,” Millie said.

Tom described himself as “very surprised” when Millie told him she was pregnant.

Tom combines his work as an influencer with running his own hair salon in Sheffield. His Instagram account has attracted an audience of more than 200,000 followers.

The couple have also moved in together and are preparing for parenthood.

Millie was previously engaged to Levi Crew.

Millie is expecting her first child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Millie adjusts to pregnancy after football retirement

Millie’s pregnancy follows a major shift in her life away from the football pitch.

She retired from football in April 2026 after 12 seasons with Chelsea. That followed her withdrawal from England’s Euro 2025 squad.

The former Lioness has also spoken about the adjustment from her athletic lifestyle to pregnancy. She has found those changes challenging, but feels supported by Tom.

Millie is embracing pregnancy as the couple looks ahead to life with their baby.

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