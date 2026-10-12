Love Island star Hayley Hughes welcomes second child as she shares adorable name and first photo: ‘We’re obsessed’

Hayley Hughes has welcomed her second child, revealing her baby daughter’s name as Etta.

The Love Island star announced the news on Instagram on Monday, October 12. Hayley, 30, posted the first picture of her newborn alongside a message celebrating the family’s new arrival.

She wrote: “Our dream girl is here & we are obsessed. Welcome to this little life my little girl. We love you so much Etta x x x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Hughes (@hayleyhughes.xx)

Hayley Hughes welcomes baby girl Etta

The announcement brought congratulatory messages from familiar faces. Charlotte Dawson celebrated the arrival and made a special mention of the name Hayley had chosen.

She commented: “Perfect!!!! I love her beautiful name congrats my darling a girly just completes you all.”

Danielle Lloyd also sent her congratulations, writing: “Congratulations babe she is gorgeous .”

Georgia Steel, Joanna Chimonides and Georgia Harrison were among the other reality stars offering their best wishes. Taylor Ward joined those congratulating the new mum, too.

Hayley’s life after Love Island

Hayley first came to viewers’ attention during Love Island’s fourth series in 2018.

She initially coupled up with Eyal Booker before choosing Charlie Frederick later in her villa stay. Her time on the dating programme lasted just 13 days before she was sent home.

After leaving the show, Hayley had a seven-month relationship with DJ Tom Zanetti, which later ended.

Her brief villa appearance also attracted attention when she admitted she did not know what Brexit meant.

That led to an appearance on BBC’s Daily Politics, where she questioned journalist Adam Fleming about leaving the EU.

Hayley announced the birth of her second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Hayley’s growing family

Etta is Hayley’s second child with her partner, whose identity she has not publicly revealed. The couple already have a two-year-old son and are based in Dubai.

Hayley announced her engagement in December, before sharing another family milestone during her latest pregnancy.

In July, she revealed she was expecting a girl by popping a large balloon filled with pink confetti.

Ahead of the birth, she also posted her final photographs showing her pregnancy bump.

Her announcement offered a glimpse of the baby’s nursery, with muted pink and oatmeal shades throughout. Personalised balloons featured in the room’s decorations.

Read more: Vicky Pattison in emotional on-air update as she shares baby plans with husband

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