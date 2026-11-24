Nikita Kuzmin has landed a role in Legally Blonde The Musical, reuniting with his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Amber Davies.

The Sun reports that he will play Nikos Argitakos, while Amber Davies continues in the leading role of Elle Woods.

The musical is a stage adaptation of the 2001 film, which starred Reese Witherspoon as Elle. Amber was previously cast as Elle in the UK and Ireland tour of Legally Blonde.

Nikita will be joining the cast (Credit: ITV)

Nikita Kuzmin and Amber Davies reunite after Strictly

Amber joined Strictly’s 2025 celebrity line-up as Dani Dyer’s replacement and was partnered with Nikita.

Together, they reached the Strictly final, giving them the chance to compete for the Glitterball Trophy.

Ahead of the semi-final, their scheduled routines were a Couple’s Choice and a tango as they pursued a place in the final.

Amber’s previous dance training and professional experience in West End musicals also became a talking point during the series.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse publicly defended Amber as she faced criticism over her background. Nikita also backed his celebrity partner on air, encouraging viewers to be kind and praising her positivity despite the negative comments.

However, now, one year later, Nikita and Amber are going to be sharing the stage again.

Nikita and Amber will be reunited (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Who else is joining Legally Blonde?

There will be another familiar face from the Strictly ballroom in the production, too.

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, known to Gladiators viewers as Nitro, is joining the cast as Kyle, the paper added. He also appeared in Strictly’s 2025 series, alongside Amber and Nikita.

TikTok and musical theatre star Hannah Lowther will play Margot, while West End performer George Crawford will take on the role of Emmett.

The production is reportedly set to open at the London Coliseum in Covent Garden on March 22, bringing the former dance partners together on the West End stage.

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