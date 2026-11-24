EastEnders spoilers for next week see explosive revelations, family tensions and emotional turmoil, with Nicola facing a devastating shock after Ned reveals a secret that threatens to turn her world upside down.

Meanwhile, Linda is struggling with memories of Mick as she and Max take the plunge and set a wedding date. And with Gina and Harry preparing to start a new life in Thailand, will they manage to get away before Harry discovers the truth about baby Ethan?

There’s plenty happening in Walford, so here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 30 – December 3)…

Nicola’s world is shattered in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola helps her family with their big move (Credit: BBC)

1. Ned plots against Nicola

As the Hawkins family get ready to move into No.31, Ned gets increasingly annoyed about how Nicola can do no wrong in the eyes of his family. Nicola has no idea that Ned is plotting against her as she helps her sister’s family move out.

Ned tries to get closer to George (Credit: BBC)

2. Ned manipulates George

As the family celebrate their move at The Vic, Nicola starts to get suspicious when Ned tries to get closer to George. Suspicious of her brother-in-law’s motives, she and Ned clash as she asks him what he’s up to.

Moving day ends in drama for the Hawkins family (Credit: BBC)

3. EastEnders spoilers: Moving day for the Hawkins

Moving day arrives for the Hawkins family, and they move into the old Slater house. However, secrets and lies are revealed at a family dinner at No.1, which leads to Ned then dropping a far bigger bombshell.

Nicola’s life falls apart (Credit: BBC)

4. Nicola’s life is shattered

Soon, shockwaves rip through the Hawkins family following Ned’s revelation, and Nicola finds her world pulled apart. Will the family ever come back from this?

Gina leaves for Thailand in EastEnders spoilers

Gina and Harry get ready for their new adventure (Credit: BBC)

5. Gina and Harry get ready to leave

As they get ready for their Thailand adventure, Harry and Gina’s loved ones throw them a big leaving party. But with Gina and Penny hiding a huge secret, tensions soon ruin the celebratory mood.

George knows something isn’t right with Gina (Credit: BBC)

6. George questions Gina

As Gina’s family say their goodbyes, George can sense something is wrong with his daughter. After sensing the strained atmosphere, George presses Gina for answers. But will she tell her dad the truth?

Harry makes a big decision (Credit: BBC)

7. Harry makes a decision

As Harry and Gina get ready to leave, they find themselves at a crossroads. Harry is left questioning everything after recent events and makes a life-changing decision. What does the future hold for Gina and Harry?

Penny struggles with her lies (Credit: BBC)

8. Penny struggles with her lies

Later, Penny struggles as the fallout of recent events continues to plague her. But where does this leave her future with Vinny?

Max and Linda set a wedding date in EastEnders spoilers

Linda accidentally books her wedding to Max on her anniversary with Mick (Credit: BBC)

9. Linda is haunted by Mick

Max and Linda book a date for their wedding. But Linda soon realises it will be New Year’s Day, the same day of the year that she married Mick.

Linda reassures Max she still wants to go ahead with the wedding (Credit: BBC)

10. Linda makes a wedding mistake

Linda is so preoccupied by the date’s significance that she fails to realise she has agreed to a wedding in just four weeks. Although she is shaken when the mistake comes to light, Linda reassures Max that she still wants to go ahead and get married.

Cindy delivers some home truths (Credit: BBC)

11. Cindy nearly kills Max in EastEnders spoilers

News spreads that Max and Linda have booked their wedding. However, Cindy drops a bombshell on the couple. Shocked by what Cindy has to say, Max starts to have heart palpitations and has to be rushed to hospital.

Max almost has another heart attack (Credit: BBC)

12. Linda gets cold feet

Worried about her future husband, Linda lashes out at Cindy. But as Cindy drops more home truths, Linda wonders if she is making a huge mistake by marrying Max. Later, as the couple plan their big day, Linda can’t help but panic over Cindy’s warning.

Phil and Denise worry about Raymond in EastEnders spoilers

Denise worries when Raymond starts acting out of sorts (Credit: BBC)

13. Raymond acts up

Phil is worried about Raymond’s behaviour. However, he soon realises it is down to his nerves over his school Christmas play.

Raymond’s school play leaves Denise heartbroken (Credit: BBC)

14. Denise is forced to let Raymond down

Denise is devastated when she realises she won’t be able to be at Raymond’s Christmas play because of her treatment. Will Raymond be okay?

Kat puts Sean in charge of The Vic (Credit: BBC)

15. Kat asks Sean for a huge favour in EastEnders spoilers

With Walford preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch-on, Kat has an important request for Sean. She asks him to take charge of The Vic while she takes the boys away for a short trip. But where exactly is Kat planning to go?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns