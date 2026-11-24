EastEnders spoilers for next week see explosive revelations, family tensions and emotional turmoil, with Nicola facing a devastating shock after Ned reveals a secret that threatens to turn her world upside down.
Meanwhile, Linda is struggling with memories of Mick as she and Max take the plunge and set a wedding date. And with Gina and Harry preparing to start a new life in Thailand, will they manage to get away before Harry discovers the truth about baby Ethan?
There’s plenty happening in Walford, so here are 15 EastEnders spoilers for next week (November 30 – December 3)…
Nicola’s world is shattered in EastEnders spoilers
1. Ned plots against Nicola
As the Hawkins family get ready to move into No.31, Ned gets increasingly annoyed about how Nicola can do no wrong in the eyes of his family. Nicola has no idea that Ned is plotting against her as she helps her sister’s family move out.
2. Ned manipulates George
As the family celebrate their move at The Vic, Nicola starts to get suspicious when Ned tries to get closer to George. Suspicious of her brother-in-law’s motives, she and Ned clash as she asks him what he’s up to.
3. EastEnders spoilers: Moving day for the Hawkins
Moving day arrives for the Hawkins family, and they move into the old Slater house. However, secrets and lies are revealed at a family dinner at No.1, which leads to Ned then dropping a far bigger bombshell.
4. Nicola’s life is shattered
Soon, shockwaves rip through the Hawkins family following Ned’s revelation, and Nicola finds her world pulled apart. Will the family ever come back from this?
Gina leaves for Thailand in EastEnders spoilers
5. Gina and Harry get ready to leave
As they get ready for their Thailand adventure, Harry and Gina’s loved ones throw them a big leaving party. But with Gina and Penny hiding a huge secret, tensions soon ruin the celebratory mood.
6. George questions Gina
As Gina’s family say their goodbyes, George can sense something is wrong with his daughter. After sensing the strained atmosphere, George presses Gina for answers. But will she tell her dad the truth?
7. Harry makes a decision
As Harry and Gina get ready to leave, they find themselves at a crossroads. Harry is left questioning everything after recent events and makes a life-changing decision. What does the future hold for Gina and Harry?
8. Penny struggles with her lies
Later, Penny struggles as the fallout of recent events continues to plague her. But where does this leave her future with Vinny?
Max and Linda set a wedding date in EastEnders spoilers
9. Linda is haunted by Mick
Max and Linda book a date for their wedding. But Linda soon realises it will be New Year’s Day, the same day of the year that she married Mick.
10. Linda makes a wedding mistake
Linda is so preoccupied by the date’s significance that she fails to realise she has agreed to a wedding in just four weeks. Although she is shaken when the mistake comes to light, Linda reassures Max that she still wants to go ahead and get married.
11. Cindy nearly kills Max in EastEnders spoilers
News spreads that Max and Linda have booked their wedding. However, Cindy drops a bombshell on the couple. Shocked by what Cindy has to say, Max starts to have heart palpitations and has to be rushed to hospital.
12. Linda gets cold feet
Worried about her future husband, Linda lashes out at Cindy. But as Cindy drops more home truths, Linda wonders if she is making a huge mistake by marrying Max. Later, as the couple plan their big day, Linda can’t help but panic over Cindy’s warning.
Phil and Denise worry about Raymond in EastEnders spoilers
13. Raymond acts up
Phil is worried about Raymond’s behaviour. However, he soon realises it is down to his nerves over his school Christmas play.
14. Denise is forced to let Raymond down
Denise is devastated when she realises she won’t be able to be at Raymond’s Christmas play because of her treatment. Will Raymond be okay?
15. Kat asks Sean for a huge favour in EastEnders spoilers
With Walford preparing for its annual Christmas lights switch-on, Kat has an important request for Sean. She asks him to take charge of The Vic while she takes the boys away for a short trip. But where exactly is Kat planning to go?
Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns