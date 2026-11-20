EastEnders viewers have been left heartbroken after Francesca Henry confirmed she is leaving the soap, with fans already trying to piece together how Gina’s Walford exit will happen.

The actress has played Gina for three years, but news of her departure was confirmed on Thursday (November 19), leaving many viewers disappointed.

Some have branded the decision a “waste” of a character they believe had plenty of potential.

Gina will exit EastEnders in December (Credit: BBC)

Francesca Henry confirms EastEnders exit

Reports of Francesca’s departure first emerged in The Sun, before EastEnders confirmed the news through its official social media accounts.

The soap shared a message from the actress, in which she reflected on her time playing Gina and thanked the people she had worked with, as well as the show’s viewers.

It read: “A message from the wonderful Francesca Henry.

“EastEnders is the best team on telly and I have been so lucky to be a tiny part of it for the past 3 years. I’ve decided to say goodbye to Walford. I can’t imagine my life now without the friends I’ve made at Elstree while playing Gina, and I want to say thank you to the fans. I am and always will be the biggest fan and champion of our show.”

The announcement quickly attracted messages from fans and Francesca’s co-stars, with many sharing their sadness at losing Gina.

Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter and is also set to leave the soap, commented: “Love you Franks.”

Michelle Collins also sent her best wishes, writing: “Love you my darling Frankie. Just go and fly.”

According to The Sun, Francesca has already filmed her final scenes, meaning viewers may not have long to wait before Gina’s departure plays out on screen. Her exit is reportedly expected to air in December.

Fans are heartbroken at the exit news (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans ‘work out’ how Gina will exit Walford

With the news now confirmed, fans have wasted little time trying to work out what could prompt Gina to leave Walford.

One theory gaining attention on Reddit centres on the possibility that she will discover her boyfriend Harry could be the father of Penny’s baby.

However, the prospect of losing Gina has left some viewers frustrated, with several arguing that the character deserved more screen time.

One fan wrote: “Another waste of a character who actually had so much potential.”

Another shared their disappointment, adding: “This is a real shame. I really like Gina and I think her and Harry are so sweet. She’s a talented actress too so a big loss for EastEnders.”

A third viewer questioned whether there would be enough time to explore the potential paternity storyline before Gina’s departure.

“It says she’s leaving in early December. That could be less than two weeks away. Would they have time to do a DNA test before she leaves? Or is she just going to be so hurt over the lie that she will leave before the dad is confirmed?”

Others suggested Gina’s departure could explain why she was missing from a family scene in the soap’s trailer.

One fan commented: “Gina has been criminally underused, so I don’t blame Francesca for leaving. But the fact she leaves in a couple of weeks explains why Gina wasn’t in the family scene in the trailer then. Now, I think Penny’s secret is going to come out. She can’t be the second person who knows and leaves,”

and another viewer went a step further, suggesting the baby storyline could reveal Harry is the father of Ethan.

A fan penned: “This just confirms to me that Ethan is probably Harry’s. So, Gina will go visit Anna and Freddie wherever they are.”

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