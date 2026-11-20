Bobby Bones has defended Connor Wood’s Dancing With The Stars final spot, criticising viewers he said were threatening to boycott the show.

In a TikTok video, the former champion argued that those viewers represented only a small minority. He posted the video on Wednesday, November 18.

Connor reached the season 35 finale despite finishing bottom of the leaderboard, while Harry Shum Jr. was eliminated.

Bobby Bones hit out at the fans criticising Connor Wood (Credit: Tony King / SplashNews.com)

Bobby Bones challenges DWTS boycott threats

Bobby said: “Not all Dancing With The Stars fans are like this. Actually, it’s only a fraction.”

He dismissed the boycott threats, arguing that those viewers were too invested in the programme to stop watching.

Bobby also claimed he had received direct messages from people threatening to come to his house because of his outspoken comments about the show.

Read more: DWTS’ Derek Hough hits back at criticism over his scoring: ‘I consistently show up’

He referenced Harry Shum Jr.’s comments about online bullying, extending his criticism beyond the reaction to Connor.

Bobby has experienced criticism over a DWTS result himself. He won season 27 in 2018 alongside professional partner Sharna Burgess, beating frontrunner Milo Manheim.

He later returned his Mirrorball trophy following criticism from former host Tom Bergeron. After the pair reconciled, Bobby asked for it back and was reunited with it in August.

Dancing With The Stars’ Connor Wood joins Jenna Dewan (Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com)

Bobby Bones wants Connor Wood to win

Bobby’s support went beyond defending Connor’s place in the competition. He said he wanted the internet star to take the trophy.

“But you are losers and I hope Connor wins the whole thing just to stick it in your friggin’ face,” he said.

The radio host said his work had helped him develop a thick skin when dealing with criticism.

He also brushed off suggestions that a Connor victory might improve how people view his own result. Bobby joked he would still be considered the show’s worst winner if Connor won.

However, his congratulations weren’t reserved for Connor. He also praised the other four finalists: Tatyana Ali, Maura Higgins, Amber Glenn and Ezra Frech.

“You fought through the trolls and here you are,” he said.

Bobby maintained that all five deserved their places, praising them for getting through the competition’s physical demands as well as online criticism.

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