Khloe Kardashian has revealed she identifies as demisexual after a conversation about the role emotional connection plays in attraction.

The 42-year-old discussed her love life with guest Simon Huck on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast.

She distinguished between wanting sex and missing the smaller moments of closeness.

“I just miss a normal nice hug, basic level intimacy,” she said.

Khloe said she’s never had a one-night stand (Credit: YouTube)

Khloe Kardashian learns about demisexuality

Simon first brought up the term after a therapist used it to describe him. He asked Khloe whether she recognised it, but she did not.

He explained: “So, a demisexual is a person who can only be romantic and intimate with someone if they’ve first established an emotional relationship.”

Khloe replied: “Yeah. I don’t think I’ve ever had a one night stand. I mean, I would remember. I’m a demi. Wow.”

“I feel like there aren’t a lot of demis in the straight community,” she added.

Her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the father of her two children, ended in December 2021.

Discussing dating now, Khloe said she feared a new relationship could turn out like her past experiences.

“It’s just really hard for me to be in that head space right now,” she said.

Khloe is celibate (Credit: YouTube)

Khloe is taking her time

The podcast discussion follows a conversation on The Kardashians, filmed during a September 2025 trip to New York.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton questioned Khloe about how long she had gone without sex. She told him it would be four years that December.

In a confessional, she recalled feeling sad in 2022 while dealing with the breakdown of her relationship with Tristan.

“I’ve changed so much in a better way and I am really proud of myself for taking my time and healing.”

She also rejected the suggestion of returning to an ex, telling her sister Kim that her former partners were not appealing options.

She told Chris that, after a certain period without sex, she stopped thinking about it.

Discussing the future, she said: “I think the goal for everyone is to find someone to grow old with but I’m not just going to force that.”

Read more: Fuming Khloe Kardashian addresses ex-husband Lamar Odom after he said he married her to ‘try to better’ his career

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