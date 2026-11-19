Katie Price says doctors are arranging further tests to investigate her unexplained weight loss.

The 48-year-old discussed the next stage of her medical checks with sister Sophie on their podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Katie admitted she needs to have some tests done by the doctors (Credit: YouTube)

Katie Price outlines planned medical checks following weight loss

Explaining what doctors had recommended, Katie said: “Funny enough, I’ve got to have an ECG, MRI scan, and a bone thing because obviously I’ve been to the doctors of why I’m losing weight and they want to get to the bottom of it…”

During the conversation, Katie also spoke about another finding from her appointments.

“I’ve got very low blood pressure. So the doctors are just seeing everything they can do,” she explained.

Turning to her hopes for the gym, she added: “I am skinny and I don’t want to be this skinny. But hopefully now going to the gym and that I can build some muscle up.”

Katie said she is low on blood pressure (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie’s earlier updates on medical tests

In an earlier podcast update, Katie said she needed to see a gastroenterologist, a doctor who specialises in the digestive system.

She explained that the specialist had requested two additional blood tests before the next stage of the investigation.

Katie told Sophie: “I don’t know what they’re tested for and then we’ll take it from there.”

Katie had also discussed her health on Good Morning Britain in March, when Susanna Reid asked about her weight.

During that interview, she said she had already undergone blood and stool tests. She told the presenter she was lacking iron and was going through premenopause, with doctors continuing their checks.

Addressing speculation about weight-loss medication, Katie said she had raised the rumours directly with her doctor.

She explained: “I said to them, everyone said I am on Ozempic, they said, well we can tell in your bloods you’re not.”

At the time, she also offered reassurance to people concerned about her.

“I am healthy, so nobody worry about me,” she said.

In a separate Instagram video, her son Junior made her a pasta dinner and prepared another portion for the following day.

Katie thanked him for the meals, while he encouraged others to cook dinner for their mums.

Read more: Katie Price undergoes yet another nose job as she is photographed straight after going under the knife

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