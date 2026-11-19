Steps singer Claire Richards broke down in tears while discussing her son Charlie leaving home for university.

The 49-year-old opened up during a BANG Showbiz interview at London’s Bunga 90 cocktail bar. The band were discussing their forthcoming 30th anniversary on Tuesday (November 17, 2026).

Charlie, 19, is her eldest child with husband Reece Hill. The couple also have a 16-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Claire got emotional during a new Steps interview (Credit: YouTube)

Claire Richards explains why Charlie was ready for university

Claire explained why she felt the timing worked for Charlie, even while finding the change difficult herself.

“He took a year out; so he didn’t leave school and then go straight to uni. So he’s had a year experiencing life, I guess – he’s so ready for it.

“And I, don’t know, maybe I was ready for it at 19.”

Ian “H” Watkins challenged Claire’s suggestion that she might have been ready for such a change at 19.

His memories of those early Steps days prompted Claire to explain how much practical help her mum had provided.

“Most of the early days of Steps, I still lived at home, so I didn’t have to do anything; I got home and gave my mum my washing,” she said.

Faye supported Claire as she began crying mid-interview (Credit: YouTube)

Claire supported by her Steps bandmates

Faye Tozer put an arm around Claire as she wiped away tears, with her bandmates offering support.

But the conversation brought some teasing from Lee Latchford-Evans, who joked that Claire had kicked Charlie out.

Claire apologised for getting emotional, while H joked that her tears showed she had a heart. She thanked him before joking that his comment would stop her being emotional.

Lisa Scott-Lee joined the conversation, describing the change for her bandmate as a moment that brought things full circle.

Claire said: “Do you know what? I think he’s really mature for his age, so I know that he can cope with any situation.

“But I do kind of think, ‘God, it’s actually really young.’ I can’t believe that I’d already been in a band for a year at that point as well, and done all that.

“I can’t even imagine for one second that I would’ve want him to do it.”

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