I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney said a facial rash seemed to be spreading in an August 2024 update to followers.

The actress showed her face without make-up and spoke about her efforts to manage the problem.

Claire has since entered the I’m A Celebrity camp after beating AJ Odudu in the Fearsome Face Off. She finished slowest in her group during the truck challenge.

Claire previously opened up about her skin condition (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity star Claire Sweeney revealed her skin condition had ‘travelled’

Her earlier skin update concerned perioral dermatitis, an inflammatory condition that can produce a long-lasting facial rash.

She said: “It’s still not great. I managed to cover it with makeup, but, look, it seems to have travelled.”

She had been trying skincare for sensitive skin and was considering antibiotics after someone suggested them.

Claire said the skin condition had ‘travelled’ a few years back (Credit: ITV)

Perioral dermatitis treatment and everyday care

Anyone with an ongoing facial rash should ask a healthcare professional to assess it. Perioral dermatitis can resemble rosacea or acne, but it is not acne.

The British Association of Dermatologists (BAD) says the condition generally responds well to treatment. The right approach depends on the person, possible triggers and the rash’s severity.

Options range from antiseptic or antibiotic creams to oral antibiotics, including lymecycline and doxycycline.

BAD says courses of oral antibiotics often last two to three months, with improvements taking several weeks.

For day-to-day care, dermatologists recommend washing with water alone and keeping skincare simple.

Avoid picking or squeezing spots, and leave out cosmetics and face creams unless a healthcare professional recommends them.

Perioral dermatitis symptoms and steroid triggers

The rash can affect the skin around the eyes and nose as well as the mouth.

BAD describes red skin with groups of little bumps, some containing pus. Flaking, dryness, soreness and irritation can accompany the rash, which may persist for months without treatment.

Steroid products can play a role: facial creams and ointments commonly trigger it. Steroid inhalers and tablets can also be associated with the condition.

Do not change prescribed steroid treatment without advice from a healthcare professional.

A doctor may suggest stopping a facial steroid cream and help manage any flare-up that follows.

The rash can come back after clearing, particularly if someone starts using facial steroid creams again.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers brand Mariella Frostrup a ‘nightmare’ amid ‘bossy’ behaviour: ‘She’s my first vote to go’

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