Leigh Francis, better known to millions as Keith Lemon, is heading into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2026 jungle. But there’s a twist in store for the comedian before he can join the rest of the campmates.

The 53-year-old star is set to arrive on Wednesday, November 18, although he won’t be heading straight into camp. Instead, Leigh has been given a secret mission to tackle before meeting his fellow celebrities.

ITV fans will know Leigh best for his outrageous Keith Lemon persona, which became a firm favourite on the hit panel show Celebrity Juice.

Leigh Francis has joined I’m A Celebrity as a late entry (Credit: ITV)

Why has Keith Lemon signed up for I’m A Celebrity 2026?

It seems reaching a milestone birthday helped convince Leigh Francis that it was time to step outside his comfort zone.

The comedian explained that, after he turned 50, his wife encouraged him to say yes to experiences he might previously have avoided. He had also been urged by others to give I’m A Celebrity a go.

And while some stars might have their sights firmly set on the jungle crown, Leigh isn’t particularly bothered about coming out on top.

Instead, the self-confessed uncompetitive star is excited about getting stuck into the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

But it sounds as though everyday camp life could be just as testing for him, particularly when it comes to preparing meals and helping out with practical tasks.

Speaking in an ITV interview ahead of his arrival, Leigh admitted: “I will just do whatever I’m told. That’s normally what I do at home. Cooking? I am not good at anything, but maybe I could do some art with leaves.”

Who is Leigh Francis, the man behind Keith Lemon?

Although Keith Lemon is the character most viewers associate him with, Leigh Francis has enjoyed a lengthy career in television comedy.

He made his name with Channel 4’s sketch series Bo’ Selecta!, which was broadcast from 2002 to 2009.

Leigh went on to find huge success as Keith Lemon on ITV’s Celebrity Juice, entertaining audiences throughout the show’s run from 2008 until 2022.

He was also the face of the rebooted comedy gameshow Through The Keyhole, presenting it between 2013 and 2019.

Now, his I’m A Celebrity stint promises something rather different, as fans get the chance to watch Leigh being himself instead of performing as his famous alter ego.

AJ Odudu is set to make a comeback (Credit: ITV)

When will Keith Lemon arrive in the I’m A Celebrity jungle?

Viewers can expect to see Leigh Francis make his jungle debut on Wednesday, November 18, as another surprise shakes up the competition.

And he’s not the only celebrity caught up in an unexpected twist.

During Tuesday night’s instalment, Big Brother host AJ Odudu was left with quite the surprise when Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly rang to tell her her time in the jungle wasn’t finished after all.

AJ had appeared to be the first star sent packing following Monday’s launch show, after she was beaten by soap actress Claire Sweeney in a trial.

In fact, she was seemingly out of the competition before she’d even had the opportunity to settle into the main camp.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity 2026 viewers threaten to launch petition over show’s start time

But with AJ now handed an unexpected lifeline and Leigh preparing to join the action, there’s plenty of intrigue surrounding what happens next. Just how AJ will make her comeback remains to be seen.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight, Wednesday, November 18, at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

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