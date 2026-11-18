Maura Higgins has left Dancing With The Stars fans in tears with her incredible performance in the semi-final.

The Love Island star blew viewers away with her Viennese Waltz alongside her dance partner Mark Ballas.

They danced twice during Tuesday’s show, totalling a near-perfect score of 59/60. But it was her Viennese Waltz that stirred emotions at home for the audience.

Picking up on the mood on the dancefloor, the official Dancing With The Stars account on Instagram said: “We’re not crying, you are. Maura and Mark brought a powerful Viennese Waltz to the #DWTS #SemiFinals to one of her favorite songs by @hozier.”

Dancing With The Stars fans in tears over Maura Higgins

It sparked fans to share their emotional response to Maura’s Viennese Waltz on social media.

“That was so beautiful I actually have tears in my eyes,” one person said beneath the post.

“Genuinely tears in my eyes,” another wrote.

Someone else said: “This is the first Viennese Waltz this entire season that brought me to TEARS!!!!! So well done Maura!!!”

Another commented: “There was a look they gave each other at the end that made me tear up because it felt like a moment of, this might be the last time we dance on the stage. I hope we get to see them next week. Mark would give us an epic freestyle.”

Someone else said: “Moved me to tears, she’s so stunning.”

Maura Higgins sparked an emotional reaction with her dance (Credit: YouTube/DWTS)

Maura Higgins’ Dancing With The Stars journey

Maura was incredibly emotional herself to make the semi-final and she shared her true feelings on social media.

She wrote on Instagram: “I genuinely cannot believe I’ve made it this far! Feeling so incredibly lucky and grateful to still be here!! To everyone who has voted, supported us and cheered us on every single week, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

It comes after The Traitors US star suffered a setback but she didn’t want to give up on the show.

Read more: Maura Higgins reveals she ‘ended up in hospital’ amid ‘traumatic’ week on DWTS

The Irish-born star had to go to hospital before the semi-final to have an injury on her rib checked out by doctors.

Ahead of the semi-final, she told Entertainment Tonight: “I ended up in the hospital. I couldn’t really breathe. The swelling was so bad. But I didn’t want to give up. I didn’t want to throw the towel in.”

Maura explained how the X-ray had ruled out a cracked rib. Doctors told her that she could have muscle or cartilage damage that feels “just as painful”.

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