Christa Pike will appear before a federal judge in court on December 1 over claims prison officials breached an agreement governing her imprisonment.

The 50-year-old’s lawyers are challenging her continued isolation in prison, according to court filings described by PEOPLE.

They allege the Tennessee Department of Correction has failed to honour a settlement reached in 2024. State officials dispute that allegation.

The disagreement centres on where Pike should be housed while recovering from her failed execution. Officials argue that her medical needs and maximum-security classification require her continued separation from other inmates.

Pike is heading to court (Credit: Tennessee Dept. of Corrections/UPI/Shutterstock)

Christa Pike’s return to prison after failed execution

Pike survived a failed lethal injection on September 30. She had been scheduled for execution for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

She remained in hospital until October 9, when she returned to the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center near Nashville. Her legal team subsequently filed the emergency motion challenging her housing conditions.

In her first public statement after the execution attempt, Pike described continuing pain.

The current dispute concerns a settlement intended to end her 28 years in solitary confinement. The agreement provided for her to be housed alongside other inmates at the prison.

Her lawyers argue that keeping her apart from other women undermines those terms. They say the restrictions prevent her from working, eating and socialising with fellow prisoners.

Pike’s execution was botched (Credit: YouTube)

What Christa Pike’s lawyers and Tennessee officials argue as she gets court date

The emergency motion challenges Pike’s continued placement in the prison infirmary. Her lawyers say officials have also refused her request to share accommodation with women receiving temporary medical care.

Attorneys Angie Bergman, Brian Roark and Hannah Webber argue that continued isolation causes further harm. They say that is why they sought emergency intervention.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti argues that the department must meet its duty to provide Pike with medical care. His response says her proposed housing arrangements would compromise access to that care.

He also maintains that joining the general prison population would be inappropriate for her maximum-security classification. According to his response, she can rejoin other inmates once she has recovered.

Skrmetti’s response asks the judge to reject the application: “The motion to enforce the Agreement should be denied.”

The hearing follows Governor Bill Lee’s decision to suspend executions for the remainder of the year. He also ordered an independent review of the failed execution.

Read more: Christa Pike’s fate may be sealed as Marsha Blackburn says she ‘should have been executed long ago’

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