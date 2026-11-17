John Travolta has said he is open to finding love again, six years after his wife Kelly Preston’s death.

The 72-year-old discussed love, parenting and bereavement during an interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin.

Supporting his children had been his priority as they faced life without their mother.

John’s wife died in 2020 (Credit: Splash News)

John Travolta’s family focus after Kelly Preston’s death

He described the experience as taking on both parental roles while helping the family through their bereavement.

“You’re both a mother and father when one of the parents leave,” he told Craig.

John added: “And it’s getting there. It’s getting there.”

John and Kelly married in 1991. She died in July 2020, aged 57, following a two-year illness with breast cancer.

In his announcement at the time, John thanked the medical teams who had cared for his wife.

John has opened up about dating again (Credit: Lisa O’Connor/Shutterstock)

He also acknowledged the support of friends and loved ones who had been beside her.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered,” he wrote.

He made clear that he would step back to support his children following their mother’s death.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother,” he wrote.

He asked people to forgive any period of silence while he concentrated on being there for them.

John also wrote about the support he expected to receive during the weeks and months ahead: “I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

Kelly died after a cancer battle (Credit: Splash News)

John Travolta shares his thoughts on finding love again

Craig asked whether the years since Kelly’s death had left John feeling open to meeting somebody new.

“Well, love is everything, is part of my personality. So am I open to it? Yes,” he said.

John explained that his son had been just nine when Kelly died, while daughter Ella had also been younger.

His daughter is now 26. He said he wanted his children “settled out about their future and what happened”.

John also gave Craig an update on how the children were coping, describing gradual improvements over the years.

He said: “They’re both becoming happier each year and recovering more from it. So we’re good. We’re good.”

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