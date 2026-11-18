Gemma Atkinson has explained her reluctance to marry Gorka Marquez, despite the couple announcing their engagement in 2021.

The 42-year-old gave her view during a May episode of the couple’s podcast, Lost in Translation.

Their conversation covered divorce, family finances and whether there might be a practical reason to tie the knot.

Gemma and Gorka met through Strictly Come Dancing in 2017 and confirmed their relationship the following year. They announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day in 2021 and now have two children together.

Gemma said she no longer wants to marry Gorka (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson explains her stance on marrying Gorka Marquez

A listener had asked about their wedding plans, and Gemma gave a blunt answer.

She said: “I ain’t getting married to him. No chance.”

She pointed to the experiences of people around her, explaining: “Everyone I know who has got married has ended up getting divorced, apart from my sister.”

Gorka shared his own view: “I don’t think I want to get married.”

He continued: “We are fine like this, we have two children, marriage is just a document, for a legal thing.”

He also said: “You see people together for 15, 20 years, they get married then divorced one year after.”

Gemma did, however, raise a practical reason for potentially marrying: making arrangements for their children.

She said putting a will in place was more complicated without marriage.

Gorka joked about what he might leave behind: “When I die, I won’t have anything, I spend everything. Nothing to you, nothing to the kids.”

In October, Gorka told Heat that he welcomed having more time with Gemma and their children.

He also left the possibility of marriage open during that interview.

Gorka also said he is happy not marrying Gemma (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma on dating after a hypothetical split

The couple has also discussed the hypothetical prospect of going their separate ways on Lost in Translation.

Gemma said: “I don’t think I’d date if we ever broke up. I’d occasionally pipe, but I wouldn’t have a relationship with anybody.”

Her reservations centred on having to get to know somebody new, rather than simply finding another partner.

She mentioned a first meal together, alongside being seen naked by someone new for the first time.

Read more: Gorka Marquez reveals he ‘can’t be bothered’ to have sex with fiancée Gemma Atkinson in brutal confession

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