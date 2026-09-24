Gemma Atkinson has revealed she would avoid another serious relationship if she and Gorka Marquez ever separated.

The candid exchange came during their Lost in Translation podcast, as the couple discussed hypothetical life after a breakup.

The conversation was hypothetical, and Gorka stressed he hoped such a split would not happen.

Gemma gave a firm answer when her fiancé asked about her future dating plans.

She said: “I don’t think I’d date if we ever broke up. I’d occasionally pipe, but I wouldn’t have a relationship with anybody.”

Her reason was simple. She disliked the prospect of starting again, including first dates and becoming intimate with somebody new.

Gemma said she has no interest to date again ever (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez talk about life apart

Gorka had sparked the exchange while advising a single friend about places to meet women.

He suggested Manhattan, then joked that Gemma could find him there if their relationship ever ended.

That prompted her candid answer, although the chat soon became more playful and racy.

When Gorka teased her about casual encounters, Gemma rejected the idea of choosing random people.

She joked: “No, every girl has the emergency pipe person.”

However, she said that person would not be an ex, because previous partners were exes for a reason. Gemma then withdrew the suggestion entirely.

She added: “I’m joking, would I hell go for an emergency pipe, can you imagine?”

The former Hollyoaks star then asked whether Gorka would return to her after another relationship ended.

His response blended affection with a cheeky complaint about their home life.

Gorka replied: “No, I mean it’s good with you, you know? I’d miss it. I might split up with you because I can’t cope with you and your mess, but I will miss that.”

Despite the teasing, he made clear that he would miss their relationship.

Gorka and Gemma met on Strictly (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s Strictly romance

Gemma and Gorka met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017. They were not partnered together during the BBC competition.

Gemma danced with Aljaz Skorjanec, while Gorka was paired with singer Alexandra Burke.

Both couples reached the final, and Gemma and Gorka later announced their romance in 2018.

The pair became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2021. They have since welcomed two children together.

Their wedding has not yet taken place, following delays around the pandemic and their growing family.

However, the couple said they remain completely content with their relationship in its current form.

Read more: Gorka Marquez reveals he ‘can’t be bothered’ to have sex with fiancée Gemma Atkinson in brutal confession

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