Alison Hammond gives rare insight into relationship with 29-year-old boyfriend as she shuts down marriage speculation: ‘It’s not gonna happen!’

Alison Hammond has rejected traditional marriage during a rare update about her relationship with boyfriend David Putnan.

The Sun reported her comments about commitment, children and life with her 29-year-old boyfriend.

The This Morning presenter, 51, said an engagement remains possible, although marriage itself does not appeal. Alison also addressed a difficult possibility for their future. David may one day want children, which she says she cannot give him.

However, she insisted she would never prevent him making that choice.

Alison doesn’t see marriage in her future (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond explains why trust matters

Alison said this romance feels different because she never questions David’s feelings.

She described their bond as loving and free from doubts that affected earlier relationships. The presenter praised David and said they get on very well.

Their time together has included holidays, affection and regular massages, she added. Alison also playfully credited his healing hands. The couple now share a home just outside Birmingham, according to The Sun.

They met in 2023 when Alison booked David, a Russian model and massage therapist, for a treatment. Their relationship has continued since that first appointment.

For Alison, its strength appears to come from certainty and mutual affection. She says she does not need to second-guess where she stands.

Alison Hammond addresses children and marriage

The question of children brought a more complicated note. Alison said: “Maybe David wants to have children in the future. I can’t give him that.”

Alison added: “I would never ever stop him doing that.”

Her view on marriage was equally direct. And she explained why actually getting married isn’t on the cards for her future.

She said: “But I feel marriage is archaic. I don’t want to belong to anyone. I don’t want to change my name. I might get engaged, but some man owning me? It’s not gonna happen!”

Those remarks draw a firm line between engagement and marriage. A proposal remains conceivable, while marriage conflicts with her wish for independence.

Her comments also acknowledge that David’s future hopes may not match her own circumstances. Yet Alison would not decide that future for him.

Alison and David have a 22 year age-gap (Credit: YouTube)

Alison Hammond on 22-year age gap with boyfriend

Alison and David have a 22-year age difference, which she has addressed openly before.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she acknowledged that the gap looks noticeable from the outside.

However, she said their connection becomes easier to understand when people see them together. Alison also pointed to David’s maturity as important to their compatibility.

Despite public interest, Alison has generally kept detailed comments about David to a minimum. This update offers a clearer account of what she values.

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