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TV presenter Alison Hammond debuted a new look as she made an appearance at London Fashion Week.

She was reunited with Bake Off star Prue Leith for Vin + Omi’s Fashion show.

MailOnline reports that Jo Wood and Jane Moore also joined the familiar faces taking centre stage.

Their catwalk turn followed Prue’s departure from The Great British Bake Off, which Alison described as a bittersweet change.

Together, the four stars gave the presentation a strong television and celebrity focus.

Alison walked in London Fashion Week over the weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Vin + Omi put ideas at the heart of London Fashion Week

Vin + Omi made the casting itself part of the London Fashion Week statement.

The label regularly chooses people linked to environmentalism, creativity, music, television or activism.

That policy favours shared interests over using famous faces solely for publicity.

The label launched in 2004, and its founders see the work as driven by ideas. They use fashion to encourage discussion around environmental and social concerns.

The runway therefore gives bold designs a wider purpose.

Jo already had history with this approach before returning for the latest show. The 2021 Future Flowers event featured her with four Olympic athletes.

Hannah Williams, Marcus Mepstead, Joe Choong and Stephanie Twell took part that year. The latest line-up continued that mix of creativity and recognisable names.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey Phillips (@makeupbymikey)

Alison Hammond’s new look

Alison wore a black, floor-length gown filled with catwalk sparkle. Black sequins and jewelled eye make-up added extra drama.

A huge dark wig completed her theatrical look.

Fans were quick to react, with one user writing: “It’s giving Diana Ross.”

“Wow just wow,” another person shared.

“Omg the hair!!!! I love it,” a third remarked.

Prue also showed off a dramatic look (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Prue created a bright contrast in white floral tulle. Multicoloured flowers covered the dress, while towering red hair heightened its playful scale.

Her familiar oversized glasses added another bold element.

Alison and Prue also posed with the label’s designers. The moment captured their Bake Off partnership in a completely different setting.

Prue had already appeared in five Vin + Omi shows. Her latest return made her one of the presentation’s established familiar faces.

Read more: Alison Hammond reveals ’terrifying’ burglary: ‘I put so much love into making this a home’

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