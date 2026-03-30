Alison Hammond reveals ’terrifying’ burglary: ‘I put so much love into making this a home’

Alison Hammond revealed a “terrifying” burglary at her home after a criminal broke in armed with a knife.

The 51-year-old kicked off her week hosting This Morning alongside co-presenter Dermot O’Leary today (March 30). The pair have stepped in for Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley during their Easter break.

Alison revealed she was burgled in her first home (Credit: ITV)

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Alison Hammond reveals ‘terrifying’ burglary

During a conversation about The Sun’s report that 92 percent of burglaries went unsolved last year, Alison tok it upon herself to open up about the time her very first home was broken into.

As she detailed the shocking situation, Alison told viewers that the burglar had “left their knife behind” inside her house.

“It’s a massive violation. I can remember my very first house that I got. I put so much love into making this a home and everything. It was the first house that I’d bought with me and Aidan,” she said.

“I hadn’t moved in exactly straightaway, but I had all my carpets and everything. I can remember someone coming through the window and they left a knife in the living room and they left footprints going up, scoping the house, and there was footprints all over my brand-new carpet,” Alison continued.

Following the horrid ordeal, Alison admitted she wanted to stop living at the home.

“And do you know what put me off that house? I never felt happy there, I never felt safe there again, and I wanted to get rid of the house. Eventually, after a year, I got rid of it. It was terrifying,” she added.

Alison sold the home following the horrific ordeal (Credit: ITV)

‘She always looks great’

Following today’s show, viewers were happy to see Alison and Dermot, who usually present the Friday show, return to their screens.

“I just love Alison’s dress today, she really suits it, but then she always looks great,” one user wrote.

“Oh, happy days! Alison and Dermot are on all week,” another person shared.

“Yay, two weeks of Alison and Dermot,” a third remarked.

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