ITV has confirmed that For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond will be back on our screens soon — bringing more emotional moments and heartwarming rescue stories with it.

The popular show will return for Series 3, once again following Alison as she spends time at Battersea helping dogs in need of new homes. From energetic young pups needing guidance to older dogs simply hoping for a quiet place to settle, the new series promises plenty of touching moments along the way.

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond is back this Spring (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

When is For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond coming back?

Today (March 10), ITV confirmed the show will return this Spring as a six-part series.

Sharing the news, Alison said she was thrilled to be heading back to Battersea and reconnecting with the rescue centre’s four-legged residents.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to be heading back to Battersea. My heart was truly stolen by the brave pups I met last time and I’ve been itching to get back, roll up my sleeves, and help these gorgeous animals find the love they deserve,” she said in a press release.

“There’s a special kind of magic in seeing a dog’s tail wag for the first time after a tough start and I can’t wait to share that with everyone at home.”

Peter Laurie, Chief Executive of Battersea, also welcomed the show’s return: “Battersea is excited to welcome another series of For the Love of Dogs to TV screens this Spring, where Alison will once again be sharing the heartfelt stories of some of the dogs that have come into our care recently. Guaranteed not to be a dry eye in the house, viewers will follow the journey of dogs of all ages, shape and size to find a home to call their own.”

Meanwhile, fans are excited for the new series (Credit: ITV)

‘Love that show!’

The announcement was quickly met with excitement from fans online.

“Can’t wait!” one person wrote.

“Great news,” another added.

A third viewer commented: “Love that show and love Alison, God bless the late great Paul O’Grady xx.”

However, another fan shared: “Love this! Alison is amazing. I did love Paul O’Grady when he was on it, but sadly he’s not with us anymore. Alison you’re doing amazing x.”

Read more: This Morning’s Alison Hammond sickened after Ashley James reveals she has head lice

For the Love of Dogs with Alison Hammond is returning to ITV this Spring.

Are you excited for the show to return? Are you a fan of Alison Hammond? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.