Katie Price has pleaded with her terminally ill mum Amy to keep fighting in an emotional new message.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday night, the 48-year-old urged Amy, 74, not to leave her. The appeal came days after Katie said her mum remained in hospital after a July admission.

“Please don’t leave me,” Katie said, asking Amy to “find the strength to stay with me longer on this earth”.

“And you know I’ve turned everything around and you’re so proud of me. You’re my eyes, my voice, my strength, my absolute everything,” she continued.

“You’re a warrior and I’m your baby girl always and you love me through everything and held my hand. I can’t lose you not now not EVER.”

Katie shared an emotional message about her mum (Credit: Instagram)

Katie’s mum Amy Price remains in hospital amid IPF battle

Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, known as IPF, in 2017. The terminal condition irreversibly scars the lungs’ air sacs and makes breathing difficult.

She received a single-lung transplant after a donor became available in 2022. Katie later said Amy had only two weeks left to live when a donor was found.

Amy told the Daily Star in November 2024 that her recovery had included several setbacks. However, she said she was moving in the right direction and needed exercise to improve.

Last week, Katie told The Katie Price Show listeners that Amy had remained in hospital since July. She described her mum as “very poorly at the minute”.

Amy was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2017 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price shares family memories and fears

Katie later shared a clip from her Sky documentary Nothing To Hide, where Amy discussed their bond.

She described Amy as a loving guide and said she felt blessed to have her. During filming, Katie said the family feared several times that they would lose Amy.

She also admitted nobody expected her mum to attend February’s BAFTAs.

Earlier in May, Katie used a Good Morning Britain appearance to say Amy was seriously unwell. She sent her mother love on air and planned to visit the following day.

Katie had also discussed Amy’s limitations on her podcast last year. She explained that Amy remained mentally active, despite being unable to do everything she once did.

The pair also spoke about choosing between a walker and wheelchair while balancing mobility with exercise.

Katie faces another difficult chapter

The family update arrives during another difficult spell in Katie’s personal life.

MailOnline reported earlier this month that her fourth marriage, to Lee Andrews, had ended. According to the report, Katie questioned Lee about his finances and alleged that he had lied.

Those claims remain separate from the family health update she shared on Sunday. For now, her public message centres firmly on Amy.

Read more: Katie Price makes savage Love Islanders dig after awkward NTAs run-in following latest boob job

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