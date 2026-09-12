Strictly star Craig Revel Horwood slams new series backlash: ‘Get over it!’

Craig Revel Horwood has hit back at criticism of Strictly Come Dancing’s major changes, including Johannes Radebe’s move from the dance floor to the presenting team.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Craig praised the revamped series and insisted the changes will bring fresh energy to the long-running BBC favourite.

The overhaul brings Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe together as the programme’s new hosts.

Craig is the only original judge still on the panel after the competition first launched in 2004.

His long-standing connection with Strictly makes his backing of the new era particularly significant as viewers prepare to see a very different line-up on screen.

Craig has hit back (Credit: BBC)

Craig Revel Horwood backs Strictly’s new direction

The judge was asked how different the new series would feel, and he gave an enthusiastic response.

He said: “Really different. And really good. Different in a really fantastic way.”

The judge added: “It’s breathing new life into the show.”

Craig, 61, joined the judging panel alongside Arlene Phillips, Bruno Tonioli and the late Len Goodman when Strictly first began.

The panel has undergone several changes over the years, but Craig has remained a familiar face throughout the show’s run.

He now sits alongside Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke.

Anton previously competed as a professional dancer on Strictly before making the move to the judging panel.

The established judges therefore remain in place as the new presenting trio brings a fresh dynamic to the programme.

Craig spoke about the new serie (Credit: BBC)

Craig’s blunt response to Johannes Radebe concern

Some Strictly fans have expressed disappointment that Johannes is stepping away from his role as a professional dancer to become a presenter.

When Craig was asked about those concerns, he replied: “I know, but life moves on. So get over it.”

His response was a firm dismissal of the criticism surrounding one of the biggest changes coming to the show.

Johannes, 39, has appeared in seven Strictly series as a professional dancer and choreographer.

During his time on the show, his celebrity partners included Catherine Tyldesley, Ellie Taylor and John Whaite.

Five new pros have joined the show (Credit: BBC)

What else is changing on Strictly Come Dancing

Johannes’ presenting move is just one part of the changes coming to Strictly Come Dancing.

Five new dancers will join the Strictly professional line-up for the upcoming series.

Their arrival will give viewers several new faces to get to know on the dance floor, while Emma, Josh and Johannes take on their new presenting duties.

The three-person hosting set-up marks another major change for the long-running competition.

Meanwhile, the judging panel remains unchanged, with Craig, Shirley, Motsi and Anton continuing to assess the performances.

For Craig, the changes represent an opportunity to give Strictly a new lease of life rather than something for viewers to worry about.

He expects the programme to feel noticeably different, but believes that fresh approach will benefit the show.

Viewers will soon get the chance to see whether the new chemistry works, with the familiar judges overseeing performances featuring several fresh faces.

Read more: Strictly fans rejoice as 2026 pairings ‘leak’ days before launch show airs

Strictly airs on Saturday, September 19 from 7.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.