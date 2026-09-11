Gogglebox star Calum has revealed he is leaving the Channel 4 show after moving to Australia, with his replacement already lined-up.

The 31-year-old has been appearing alongside his best friend Jake, 27, for the past three series, having joined the show last September.

However, Calum’s move Down Under with his partner means he can no longer continue his sofa duties on Gogglebox.

Jake will be joined by his friend Louis on Gogglebox after Calum’s exit (Credit: Channel 4)

Jake will now have his childhood friend Louis by his side for the rest of the current series, which only began last week.

Louis becomes the latest addition to Gogglebox’s refreshed series 28 cast as the show continues to shake up its familiar line up.

Calum explains his Gogglebox exit

Calum confirmed his departure last night as he revealed that he has relocated to Australia with his other half.

The Gogglebox star said the move meant he had little choice but to step away from the show.

He said: “I am very far away from Scotland right now, and that’s because me and my partner have moved to Australia… that means a few things, the most obvious one being that unfortunately I am leaving the show.

“I had the most wonderful time, and I can’t sing the praises enough of everyone on and off camera, the entire Gogglebox family, so it’s very bittersweet to be leaving.

“The other important thing to mention is that Jake and I are still wonderful pals, and we’ve asked our friend Louis to keep Jake company on the sofa, as he gets a bit lonely sometimes.

“You’re in very good hands with the two of them… I am very, very proud to have been part of the Gogglebox family, but for now I will be watching alongside all of you from my sofa in Australia!”

Jake and Calum first joined Gogglebox last September.

Calum has emigrated to Australia (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox reveals new star Louis

Louis, 28, has known Jake since childhood and will now take over from Calum on the Gogglebox sofa.

He admitted that joining the Channel 4 favourite was an easy decision when the chance came up to appear alongside one of his best friends.

“Gogglebox has always been a bit of a comfort show for me, so when the opportunity came up to join one of my best mates on the sofa, I thought why not!

“I’m most looking forward to sitting down together, having a laugh and doing what we do anyway!”

As for his ideal viewing snack, Louis has revealed that he likes “sweet and salty popcorn with Minstrels mixed in”.

Louis also spoke about the type of television he enjoys, confirming that he is a fan of a cookery programme.

However, reality TV is not quite his thing, admitting: “I’m not the biggest watcher of reality shows, mainly because my girlfriend is obsessed with them.”

When is Gogglebox on next?

Louis will make his first appearance on Gogglebox tonight, Friday September 11, 2026, as he joins Jake on the sofa for the first time.

The Channel 4 show starts at 9pm and runs for an hour, finishing at 10pm.

It will be Louis’s first chance to settle into his new role and show viewers what he and Jake are like together.

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