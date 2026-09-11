Tina O’Brien has declared she is happily single and relishing the freedom to travel alone following her split from her ex-husband.

Her update comes after her separation from Adam Crofts, whom she married in 2018. The pair split in 2025 and share an 11-year-old son. Tina said they remain good friends while sharing parenting responsibilities.

Although she was recently linked with Irish TikToker Rory Martin, Tina said she is content doing her own thing.

Tina and Adam split 18 months ago (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tina O’Brien and ex-husband Adam Crofts ‘are really good friends’

“I love it,” she told Closer. “I am very single. Me and my husband split up about 18 months ago. We get on really well, and we are actually really good friends. I think that shocks a lot of people, but it really works for us. I am quite happy doing my own thing.”

At 43, Tina has turned travel into a key part of life after her separation. She has visited Italy, Kefalonia and Copenhagen without a companion.

Her first solo trip brought nerves, but she decided to prioritise what made her happy. She dressed up, requested a table for one and celebrated with champagne.

“It’s very freeing, and I have met some lovely people.”

Tina was equally candid about her health routine. She acknowledged her gym habit had dropped away during the previous six months.

She said she favours rice and salad over having chips with every lunch. She still eats large portions, while running holds no appeal.

Tina opens up about motherhood

Life at home remains busy for the actress and mother. Tina described the latest school holidays as her most exhausting yet.

She said both parents work full time, which made the long break difficult to manage. Even so, she described motherhood as lovely.

Her daughter Scarlett, 17, whom she shares with Ryan Thomas, is building her own entertainment career. Scarlett has appeared in Waterloo Road and currently spends time in London for singing.

Tina said she is proud of her daughter’s clear direction and long-standing interest in acting and singing.

However, social media remains a concern. Tina wishes Scarlett had enjoyed her childhood and teenage years without it.

Scarlett told her that online life is simply how things are. As a parent, Tina admitted part of her would like to take social media away.

Tina shares daughter Scarlett with ex Ryan Thomas (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tina considers her Coronation Street future

Tina’s personal update comes as she considers her long-term place on Coronation Street. She joined the soap aged 16 in 1999.

She has since played Sarah Platt across more than two decades. Some of her favourite work has involved the Platt family.

Tina also singled out the teenage Bethany storyline as a major chapter. However, permanence on the cobbles is not guaranteed.

“Do I want to do it forever? I don’t know.” Tina said she remains happy and grateful for her role.

Away from the cobbles, she has not dismissed another reality TV appearance. Tina competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

She would also consider a jungle stint. Her only humorous concern was becoming hangry.

Read more: Tina O’Brien is ‘perfection’ in string bikini during sun-filled holiday

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