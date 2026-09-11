Piers Morgan launches savage attack on Harry and Meghan as he ‘works out’ reason for their UK return

Piers Morgan has accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of risking a “rival royal family” after their return to Britain.

Speaking on The Royals Uncensored on Thursday, the broadcaster set out his latest criticism of the Sussexes. His intervention followed palace guidance confirming their royal status remains unchanged.

The letter was issued on behalf of King Charles, describing the pair as private citizens outside official royal duties. It also reiterated that they could not use their HRH titles.

Harry was reportedly surprised by the timing of the letter being released. The couple’s reported preference for the “public figures” label was linked to questions about security.

Piers Morgan hit out at Harry and Meghan following their UK return (Credit: YouTube / The Royals Uncensored)

Piers Morgan warns of a ‘rival royal family’

Piers focused on how the Sussexes’ renewed presence could affect public perceptions of the monarchy.

He said: “They couldn’t have their royal cake and eat it.”

Piers accused the Sussexes of “trashing” the royal family since quitting duties in 2020.

His central warning was stark. Piers claimed there could be “a rival royal family now in this country”.

He predicted that Harry and Meghan would undertake tours, events and charity appearances while remaining outside official royal duties. In his view, those activities could resemble royal work despite the couple’s private status.

Piers also revived the argument surrounding the couple’s desired role after leaving working royal life.

“What they want to do is be half-in and half-out,” he said.

That wording presented the couple’s intentions as settled. However, the “rival royal family” label remains Piers’ own assessment.

Sharing his thoughts on Harry and Meghan’s UK return, Piers said: “I think they wanted to bring themselves back to being close to the royal family so they can bask in the reflected glory of the actual working royals and that they hope will make them more money. This is what they’re about, they make money out of being royals. The other royals do their duty on our behalf and in return they get the trappings of royalty but they put the yards in.”

Meghan and Harry recently returned to the UK (Credit: Johns PKI)

Prince Harry and Meghan’s position after their return

The palace letter, rather than Piers’ comments, sets out the couple’s formal position.

It says they remain non-working royals and should conduct their interests as private citizens. Their move to Britain for an extended period does not itself reinstate official duties.

Piers’ concern centred instead on presentation. He argued that tours, charity appearances and other events might look royal to parts of the public.

That is the basis of his “rival” warning, not a newly announced role for the Sussexes. The row lands amid continuing tension between the couple and the wider Royal Family.

The new proximity was crucial to Piers’ argument. He contrasted their current position with the six years they spent living in America.

Viewers react to Piers Morgan’s comments

The televised discussion quickly drew supportive comments on social media.

One user wrote: “Right again Piers. You got their number from the start and you lost your job over it. Fight on.”

Another posted: “Piers was right from the start and they tried and failed to cancel him.”

Read more: Prince Harry’s first public events confirmed amid reported row following UK return

For now, the formal picture is unchanged. Harry and Meghan remain outside official royal duties, while Piers has delivered a fiercely critical interpretation of their return.

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