King Charles could revive a royal tradition to support Prince George during his early weeks at Eton College.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold made the prediction while speaking on behalf of Select Car Leasing, as reported by the Mirror.

Grant worked for Charles, then the Prince of Wales, from 2004 until 2011. The claim comes after Prince George started at Eton College this week, following the same path as his father, Prince William.

Grant believes Charles may recreate the afternoon teas once shared by William and the late Queen Elizabeth II. He said: “Whenever he is in Windsor, I imagine he will make an effort to see George.”

He expects such visits to include school updates and gentle preparation for George’s future role as king. The meetings could help George settle while introducing future responsibilities within a familiar family setting.

Prince George started at Eton College this week (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince William’s Eton years inspired the tea prediction

Grant’s prediction draws on William’s close relationship with his grandmother during his Eton years. William regularly joined the late queen for tea when she stayed in Windsor.

Grant believes their private conversations offered informal lessons about royal life. The queen could discuss her duties and explain how she handled them.

Their regular time together helped strengthen an already close bond, Grant suggested.

Grant predicted: “I imagine the king will possibly try to recreate the afternoon tea routine that his mother and son shared with his grandson.”

The old routine was kept discreet. Grant suggested a staff member collected William without making the journey feel like a grand royal occasion.

He compared the arrangement with a parent collecting their child for time away from school. However, the destination made William’s experience very different from those of his classmates.

In Grant’s view, each visit also reminded William about the unusual future awaiting him. That blend of family time and guidance now shapes his prediction about George.

King Charles could revive the tradition of meeting up with George for tea as he begins at Eton (Credit: Zak Hussein)

King Charles tea claim centres on Prince George’s future

Grant thinks a similar routine could balance reassurance with preparation for George. He also explained why he believes Charles is well placed to help.

Grant said: “He understands better than anyone the challenges George will face as the future king going through the difficult teenage years.”

He described Charles as deeply caring and keen to support his grandson however he can. That support could be as simple as listening to George, according to the former butler.

George arrived at Eton with William and Kate before the other pupils. Like his father before him, he began at the Berkshire school aged 13.

Read more: William and Kate face ‘significant decision’ over Princess Charlotte’s future following Prince George school move

Charles followed a very different educational path. His father Prince Philip insisted that his son attend Gordonstoun in north-east Scotland.

That decision marked a change in royal education. Charles became the first heir apparent to attend school instead of receiving private tuition.

The afternoon tea plan remains Grant’s prediction, rather than a confirmed palace arrangement. Still, it presents a warm picture of royal guidance fitting around George’s school life.

A cup of tea could become both a family ritual and a quiet lesson in kingship.

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