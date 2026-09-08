Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded ‘huge asset to royal family’ after King Charles letter

This Morning regular Ashley James has admitted she feels sorry for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The discussion followed news of the couple’s UK return for an extended period and unchanged position outside official royal duties. Despite moving back, they will retain their status as non-working royals.

The Lord Chamberlain sent a “letter of guidance” to stakeholders on behalf of the king on Monday. In the letter, the king confirmed that Harry and Meghan’s formal status has not changed despite their move back to Britain.

Ashley said she felt “sorry for everyone, but especially for Harry and Meghan”.

Ashley James said she thinks Harry and Meghan are an asset to the royal family (Credit: ITV)

This Morning viewers split over Prince Harry and Meghan

Posts on X showed viewers seemingly annoyed over both Ashley’s comments and the choice of topic.

One critic wrote: “Feels sorry for M&H??? Good grief.”

Someone else said: “So many horrible things happening in the world and what are #ThisMorning talking about? Harry and Meghan. Sick of hearing about them every time I turn on the TV.”

Ashley James backs a role for Harry and Meghan

This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley chaired the discussion with Ashley and broadcaster Nick Ferrari.

Nick read from the Lord Chamberlain letter addressing the Sussexes’ position. It described their charitable activity as a personal matter pursued privately.

The guidance placed their independent work outside the duties performed by working royals. Harry and Meghan stepped away from royal duties in 2020.

They then moved to America. Their UK return comes six years later without those official responsibilities being restored.

Ashley accepted that position but argued the couple could still offer value. She called them “a huge asset to the royal family”.

Meghan and Harry remain non-working royals (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Her reasoning centred on their “global reach”. She believed that influence could still benefit the monarchy despite their non-working status.

Ashley also suggested a possible compromise. The couple could offer to work where needed while seeking approval for outside jobs.

She saw no problem with that arrangement. Ashley also hoped both sides could find a way forward.

In her view, including Harry and Meghan would make the monarchy stronger than keeping them outside it.

The Duke of Sussex has been appealing over his security in the UK for some time (Credit: Zak Hussein)

Prince Harry’s security concerns enter This Morning debate

Safety formed the second main theme. Ashley argued Harry and his children would still need protection because “credible threats” remained.

The security needs facing the Sussex family became one of the discussion’s most contentious points.

This remained Ashley’s view rather than confirmation of any change to their arrangements. Royal status and security were discussed together but remained distinct.

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The exchange therefore covered more than the couple’s future work. It also exposed wider disagreement about responsibility for their protection.

This Morning airs on ITV on weekdays from 10am.

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