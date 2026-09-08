Sarah Ferguson once revealed the promise she made to the late Queen Elizabeth II about her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, before the monarch’s death.

The 66-year-old was married to the former Duke of York from 1986 to 1996, and they share daughters Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36. It’s been a turbulent few years for both Sarah and Andrew.

They have both faced intense scrutiny over their past association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew was arrested in February 2026 on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He remains under investigation. The arrest came after he was accused of sharing confidential and sensitive information with Epstein during his time as UK’s trade envoy, a role he held between 2001 and 2011. Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein.

Meanwhile, during a civil sexual assault case scandal, Sarah stood by her ex-husband. The late Virginia Giuffre brought on the lawsuit in 2021, accusing Andrew of sexual assault.

She alleged she was made to have sex with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always vehemently denied the allegations.

Andrew and Ms Giuffre settled the case out of court in 2022 for an undisclosed sum.

In 2023, Sarah, who has faced criticism over her past friendship with Epstein, opened up about the promise she made to the queen about Andrew. It’s been four years since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 8, 2022.

Sarah Ferguson made a promise to the late Queen Elizabeth II (Credit: Anthony Carrel/Starface Photo/Cover Images)

Sarah Ferguson on relationship with Andrew now

During an appearance on the ITV daytime show Loose Women to promote her book, A Most Intriguing Lady, Sarah made her confession.

“We are longer divorced than married, and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise, and compassion,” Sarah said at the time.

“That’s what I do with Andrew. We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me.”

Sarah said the queen was there for her son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Ferguson’s promise to Queen Elizabeth II over Andrew

She went on: “In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him.”

She then recalled the vow she made to Queen Elizabeth II before she died in September 2022.

“The queen was there for him – his mum,” Sarah added: “I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.'”

Sarah has previously spoken about her decision to stand by Andrew, and why she’ll “always be there” for him.

In an interview with The Telegraph in March 2023, Sarah was asked if the queen knew she would always be there for her son. Sarah told journalist Celia Walden: “She knew. I will always be there. Always. Because I love her.”

Sarah stuck by Andrew through his scandal despite their divorce (Credit: Cover Images)

Sarah shared close bond with late Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about her former mother-in-law, Sarah said: “Because also, during the last three years, her poor son [Prince Andrew] has been going through such a tumultuous time, and I think HM was very relieved I could help her with him, so we became even closer, then. But I’ve always admired and adored her. Really, she was more of a mother to me than my mother.”

Andrew and Sarah have both been lying low this year. It came after both were named in the batch of Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice in January.

Last year, Andrew was stripped of his remaining royal titles and honours amid growing scrutiny.

Being named or pictured among the Epstein files is not an indication of wrongdoing.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of ‘committing sex crimes in the US’ by congressman

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