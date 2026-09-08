Joanne Clifton and fiancé AJ Jenks are expecting their first child, a baby boy due in December.

Speaking to OK!, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional said the scan result brought a genuine surprise.

The pair had suspected a boy early on. Yet they convinced themselves it might be a girl during the week before their appointment.

“We’re so excited,” Joanne said.

“We did feel it might be a boy from the beginning. Then, for some reason, the week before the gender scan we convinced ourselves otherwise. So when the nurse said, ‘You’re having a boy,’ we were so shocked that we had to go out for a walk and just let it sink in.”

They have already chosen a name, although they are keeping it private. Scans have also proved lively, with their son moving so much that clear images are difficult.

Joanne is expecting her first child (Credit: YouTube)

Joanne Clifton shares her pregnancy experience

Their positive pregnancy test came while visiting AJ’s parents in Cornwall.

Both were delighted and emotional, but they waited until after the three-month mark before telling most people.

At the time, Joanne was touring in Fawlty Towers and had to deny a colleague’s suspicions.

The couple had not been actively trying, with separate tours limiting their time together. AJ nevertheless felt parenthood was a logical step after their engagement.

Joanne will be 43 when she becomes a first-time mum. She acknowledged wondering whether pregnancy might happen in her forties, while stressing that she feels confident.

She said: “I have lots of friends who are older mums,” she said, adding: “The important thing is to keep fit and healthy. People say, ‘Oh you’ll get tired easier.’ Possibly, but I’ve been a professional dancer all my life and I keep active. I don’t feel old and decrepit. I’m not worried at all.”

Still, the pregnancy has brought some uncomfortable symptoms.

Joanne described her first trimester as manageable. During the second, she reported acid reflux, pain when standing and swollen feet.

AJ helps by bringing freezer-chilled ice slippers and pears, which Joanne has been craving. He also plays guitar and sings to their unborn son while Joanne relaxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aj Jenks (@aj_jenksuk)

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley support Joanne

Joanne’s brother Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley were the only people told before the three-month mark.

She FaceTimed them soon after the positive test and has valued their support. Joanne described Stacey as someone she can approach with questions or problems.

Kevin and Stacey have not offered fixed parenting rules, according to AJ. Instead, he said their relaxed approach is similar to his and Joanne’s.

Janette Manrara, Dianne Buswell and Oti Mabuse are among the Strictly friends Joanne has spoken with.

Joanne and AJ plan work, family and their wedding

The couple have not bought much baby equipment yet, and work on the nursery has not started.

Joanne remains open-minded about birth, although a water birth is ruled out because she fears water. She admitted feeling scared about labour.

Her coping plan is to treat it like Strictly’s Blackpool Week and focus on getting through.

Work plans are also taking shape for the family’s next chapter. They hope to bring their son on tour and make their work-family balance manageable.

AJ plans to move towards theatre production, which could let him care for the baby while working from home. The dressing room could become another base whenever Joanne is performing.

Joanne also has a major job lined up next year. Their son is expected to be around six months old then. She has not disclosed details.

Wedding preparations are paused while they adapt to nappies and sleepless nights. However, Joanne already owns her dress, so marriage remains firmly on their agenda.

They met in 2020 when Joanne attended a musical featuring AJ in the lead role. Their first date involved Mario Kart at a gaming arcade.

They became engaged last September and now live in London. For now, their son’s December arrival comes first.

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