A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton reveals cruel comments about her personal decision after giving birth

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton has revealed she faced mum-shaming after returning to work three weeks after giving birth.

Speaking on HELLO!‘s Second Act podcast, the A Place In The Sun presenter revisited the criticism. She said some reactions began in hospital and continued online as she resumed filming abroad.

Laura recalled quickly contacting the passport office after her son was born. She said the “midwives thought I was nuts” as she prepared for work-related travel.

The 44-year-old returned to work when each child was three weeks old. Both travelled with her regularly until they started school, she explained.

Social media comments were another source of pressure. Some users suggested she should spend more time with her children, according to her account.

Laura said: “People would go, ‘oh it would be nice if she spent more time with her kids.’ We should never be judged for the choices that we make. We just do what we think is right for us. That doesn’t mean it’s the right way, doesn’t mean it’s the wrong way.”

Laura Hamilton has opened up about going back to work shortly after giving birth (Credit: Channel 5)

Laura Hamilton defends her identity beyond motherhood

The presenter said keeping her own identity was crucial while raising a family.

She said: “I might be a Rocco and Tahlia’s mum, but I’m still Laura. I was somebody before I had them, and and I didn’t want to lose that. We should never be judged for the choices that we make. We just do what we think is right for us. That doesn’t mean it’s the right way, doesn’t mean it’s the wrong way.”

Laura has also said she could not imagine giving up her career. Speaking to The Sun last year, she expressed respect for full-time mothers while explaining her own priorities.

She said her career remained important alongside being a mum.

However, she acknowledged that combining motherhood with frequent travel can become chaotic.

Her current routine is built around co-parenting. Laura schedules filming for periods when the children stay with their father. She said this lets her concentrate fully on work during those periods.

She also praised her employer’s flexibility over family travel and called herself fortunate.

Laura Hamilton has opened up about her new relationship (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Laura Hamilton keeps new relationship private after divorce

Laura separated from former husband Alex Goward in January 2022, ending their 13-year relationship. She told the HELLO! podcast their relationship had been public, despite Alex not being a public figure.

That experience influenced how she planned to handle any future romance.

Laura confirmed she is dating someone, but offered no further details. She said she remained mindful and respectful.

The presenter said she had consciously decided against discussing future relationships publicly.

Her former marriage remains part of her life through co-parenting. Laura said their children remain central to every decision.

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She also rejected suggestions that the arrangement must be sad for them. In separate comments to the Mirror, she argued that children benefit from time with both parents.

She added that having two happier, involved parents can be positive.

For Laura, the split was not described as a sealed-off chapter. Instead, she presented family life as an ongoing story shaped by shared responsibility.

Her latest comments carry a clear message. Career, motherhood and privacy can coexist on individual terms.

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