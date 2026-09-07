Bob Harris has begun an intensive course of intravenous radiotherapy after revealing his stage four prostate cancer has worsened.

The 80-year-old BBC presenter shared the update on Instagram on Monday, alongside a photograph from his hospital bed.

He said the cancer had been “getting more of a hold”, although he currently still feels well.

Bob also said he had started the treatment course and expected to know the outcome quite soon. He expressed confidence that the radiotherapy could keep the illness at bay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

Bob Harris reveals emotional toll of cancer treatment

“It has been a while since I last posted a health update and I want to let you know how I’m getting on, because there have been some changes with my cancer diagnosis,” Bob wrote.

The broadcaster also reflected on the value of time at home after pausing his radio work. He said the break had brought a beautiful summer with family and friends in the sunshine.

Those moments felt especially precious while his health was changing. Even so, Bob remains focused on living fully and keeping a positive outlook.

He cited cyclist Sir Chris Hoy while discussing the possibility of living successfully with stage four prostate cancer. Bob acknowledged that the experience can still bring sharp emotional highs and lows.

His message was emphatic: “NEVER GIVE IN. Fight with all your might to keep going.”

Bob admitted the situation had become deeply emotional after a recent hospital visit with his son.

“It isn’t always easy. I was in tears when I left the hospital with my son Miles on Friday,” Bob admitted.

Work remains part of that forward-looking approach. Bob said he has been creating a new playlist while continuing with other projects.

He also plans to return to the stage in December. He presented those plans as part of his effort to keep looking towards the future.

Bob was supported by his followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Sorry to read your post’

Following the update, Bob’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Sending positive vibes to you Bob!” one user wrote.

“Bob, just as with the other comments, know how much you are loved by everyone. Sending so much love and positivity,” another person shared.

“Ah Bob sorry to read your post sending loads and loads of positive energy your way,” a third remarked.

“Love you Bob, sending positive vibes,” a fourth said.

Why Bob stepped back from BBC Radio 2

Earlier this year, Bob stepped back from BBC Radio 2 duties to concentrate on treatment and rest.

In June, he announced the pause after 56 years on air. His prostate cancer had spread to his spine, he disclosed at the time.

Leaving his programmes was not his preferred choice. However, Bob expressed gratitude for a career built around work he loved.

He also praised the BBC for allowing him to shape his programmes in his own way.

His latest post makes clear how much he misses broadcasting. Yet the pause also created space for rest and time with people close to him.

Bob’s immediate focus is now the radiotherapy course and the result expected soon. The December engagement remains in his diary as he looks ahead.

For others facing difficult periods, he urged persistence, even when the strain becomes overwhelming. The update was candid about distress, yet equally firm about hope.

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