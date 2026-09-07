Heidi Katona takes swipe at dad Mark 16 years after his split from mum Kerry

Heidi Katona has aimed a cheeky public dig at mum Kerry’s ex-husband, and her father, Mark Croft, in a new TikTok clip. The 19-year-old used a lip-sync video to joke about taking relationship advice from Kerry.

The post revisited Kerry Katona’s marriage to Mark Croft, which ended in 2010 after three years. Heidi and her brother reportedly do not have a relationship with Mark.

Heidi’s TikTok leaves followers laughing with comment about mum Kerry

Heidi lip-synced to Kanye West’s Call Me Nothing, pairing the track with the caption: “When my mum tries to give me relationship advice… but she literally married my dad.”.

The light-hearted post drew warm reactions about Heidi’s close bond with her mum.

One follower wrote: “Sorry, but that’s hilarious! You and your mum are so solid!”

Another commenter said Heidi had inherited Kerry’s sense of humour. Others suggested Kerry’s past gave her useful hindsight when offering advice to her daughter. “Exactly, she knows what she’s talking about. Learn from her mistakes and benefit of hindsight,” one said.

Kerry and Mark’s marriage ended in 2010 (Credit: Mark Campbell/Shutterstock)

“Seeing Mark Croft get dragged is absolutely hilarious,” another added.

Though the post was playful, it touched on a difficult period in Kerry’s life. Kerry and Mark began dating in 2006 and married the following year.

Their marriage ended in 2010. The relationship involved financial difficulties and accusations of infidelity.

Kerry has previously spoken about her mental health and substance misuse during that period.

Kerry on having an affair during marriage to Mark

In 2023, Kerry revealed that she had an affair while married to Mark.

Speaking on Slingo’s Getting Lippy Gossip Show, she called it “the best thing that I ever did”.

She said both people were married and fell in love. Kerry also claimed the relationship saved her life.

Heidi and Kerry have a strong bond (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Heidi’s close bond with mum Kerry

Heidi has previously spoken warmly about her relationship with Kerry.

Last year, Heidi told The Sun that she could not ask for a better mum.

She described Kerry as her best friend, then joked she would never tell her directly.

Kerry is now in a relationship with Paolo Margaglione, whom she met on Celebs Go Dating.

Read more: Kerry Katona to ‘set the record straight once and for all’ following ‘highly publicised fall-outs’ in huge project: ‘She’s known for not holding back’

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